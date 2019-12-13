Jackets Maven
Georgia Tech Baseball Coaches Receive Contract Extensions

Matthew McGavic

Today, the Georgia Tech Baseball program announced that they will be extending the contracts of head coach Danny Hall, hitting coach James Ramsey and pitching coach Danny Borrell. Hall will remain on The Flats through 2023, with Ramsey & Borrell continuing to don the White and Gold through 2022.

“Coach Hall is one of college baseball’s best and most legendary coaches, and we’re fortunate to have him continue to lead our baseball program,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “I am very excited about Coach Hall and the staff he has put together. The momentum that they continue to build is paying off on the recruiting trail, which is a huge part of what will lead us back to Omaha.”

Coach Hall is entering his 27th year as the skipper of the Yellow Jackets, having amassed more wins at Georgia Tech than any coach before him with 1,062. His 1,270 total career wins is good for fifth in the nation among active Division 1 collegiate baseball head coaches

Coach Ramsey is entering his second season as the hitting coach for the Jackets, leading them in hitting (.297) amongst ACC teams, and ranking second in the conference in run production (464), hits (702), slugging (.462) and finished third in home runs (418) and walks (356).

It will be the first season on The Flats for Coach Borrell, but he absolutely does not lack baseball acumen. He spent the last 18 years of his career in the Bronx with the New York Yankees: seven as a pitcher, then taking over as a pitching coach and then pitching coordinator for the Yankees' farm system.

