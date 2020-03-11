Jackets Break Tigers' Win Streak

Game Recap: 3/10/20

Junior Baron Radcliff was instrumental in Georgia Tech's win over No. 14 Auburn after launching an over-the-fence home run at Plainsman Park.

Entering the game on an eight-game win streak, the Tigers (13-4) couldn't get in the groove after a passed ball and a walk allowed the Yellow Jackets (11-5) to score in the 1st in 2nd inning. Auburn was unable to get the bats rolling to put them ahead of Tech. Between the 2nd and 4th inning, the Tigers stranded seven runners on base.

Top of the 5th, Radcliff came in hot and served an over-the-fence home run to right field.

Radcliff added another run for the Jackets with a RBI double off the wall in left at top of the seventh. A hit-by-pitch and a pair of passed balls presented Tech with the final run in the ninth on a sac fly.

Colin Hall and Drew Compton added an RBI each.

LHP Dalton Smith earned the win with 2.2 scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits. RHP Hugh Chapman and RHP Austin Wilhite contributed with a combined 3.0 scoreless innings. LHP Sam Crawford closed the game with no hits.

What's Next:

Georgia Tech continues its four-game road stretch when they face No. 16 Florida State on March 13-15.

