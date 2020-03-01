Live Gameday Blog/Thread: No. 17 Georgia Tech vs No. 4 Georgia

Pregame

GT line up:

Waddell SS

Guldberg LF

Radcliff RF

Compton 1B

Reid DH

Webb 3B

Wilhite 2B

Holland C

Maxwell P

Georgia Tech is looking to avoid being swept by in-state rival Georgia after falling 0-2 in the three-game weekend series.

The Dawgs dominated in Game 2, defeating the Jackets 12-0. It was the first shutout Tech had experienced on The Flats since 1964. UGA has utilized on Georgia Tech's mistakes and taken advantage of opportunities over the course of the series. Poor pitching performances and lack of plays has proven costly for the Yellow Jackets.

The weekend finale is being held at a neutral spot at Coolray Field [home of the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate the Gwinnett Stripers].

T1:

Waddell struck out swinging

Hall popped up to ss

Guldberg popped up to 1b

Jackets go down in a 1-2-3 inning

GT 0, UGA 0

B1:

Anderson struck out looking

Shepard walked (3-1)

Bradley bunts, popped out to 1b

R King singles to center field, advancing Shepard to second base

Shepard finds third on a wild pitch

Connor Tate walked (3-1), Shepard puts the Dawgs first on the board after a wild pitch

Sullivan reaches on a fielder's choice (E-6 on Waddell) gets to second. R King and Connor Tate gather two unearned runs to extend the Dawgs lead by 2.

Cole Tate is walked (3-2). Sullivan moves to third on another wild pitch.

Fastball gets the best of Marshall as he strikes out looking.

Dawgs get three runs on one hit

GT 0, UGA 3

T2:

Line drive to center field. Leadoff double by Radcliff

Compton struck out looking

Back-to-back strike outs. Reid swings and misses.

Webb doubles to left center field, Radcliff finds home to give the Jackets their first run.

Breaking ball flailed off and missed. Wilhite struck out swinging (3-2).

GT 1, UGA 3

B2:

Floyd lined out to Webb.

Anderson filed out to right field

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_