Live Gameday Blog/Thread: No. 17 Georgia Tech vs No. 4 Georgia
Ashley Barnett
Pregame
GT line up:
Waddell SS
Guldberg LF
Radcliff RF
Compton 1B
Reid DH
Webb 3B
Wilhite 2B
Holland C
Maxwell P
Georgia Tech is looking to avoid being swept by in-state rival Georgia after falling 0-2 in the three-game weekend series.
The Dawgs dominated in Game 2, defeating the Jackets 12-0. It was the first shutout Tech had experienced on The Flats since 1964. UGA has utilized on Georgia Tech's mistakes and taken advantage of opportunities over the course of the series. Poor pitching performances and lack of plays has proven costly for the Yellow Jackets.
The weekend finale is being held at a neutral spot at Coolray Field [home of the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate the Gwinnett Stripers].
T1:
Waddell struck out swinging
Hall popped up to ss
Guldberg popped up to 1b
Jackets go down in a 1-2-3 inning
GT 0, UGA 0
B1:
Anderson struck out looking
Shepard walked (3-1)
Bradley bunts, popped out to 1b
R King singles to center field, advancing Shepard to second base
Shepard finds third on a wild pitch
Connor Tate walked (3-1), Shepard puts the Dawgs first on the board after a wild pitch
Sullivan reaches on a fielder's choice (E-6 on Waddell) gets to second. R King and Connor Tate gather two unearned runs to extend the Dawgs lead by 2.
Cole Tate is walked (3-2). Sullivan moves to third on another wild pitch.
Fastball gets the best of Marshall as he strikes out looking.
Dawgs get three runs on one hit
GT 0, UGA 3
T2:
Line drive to center field. Leadoff double by Radcliff
Compton struck out looking
Back-to-back strike outs. Reid swings and misses.
Webb doubles to left center field, Radcliff finds home to give the Jackets their first run.
Breaking ball flailed off and missed. Wilhite struck out swinging (3-2).
GT 1, UGA 3
B2:
Floyd lined out to Webb.
Anderson filed out to right field
