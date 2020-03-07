All Yellow Jackets
Live Gameday Blog/Thread: Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech

Ashley Barnett

Pregame: 

GT starting lineup: 

Luke Waddell ss

Michael Guldberg lf

Colin Hall cf

Drew Compton 1b

Baron Radcliff rf

Stephen Reid dh

Jackson Webb 3b

Jake Holland c

Austin Wilhite 2b

Jonathan Hughes p

It's the first weekend of ACC action. 

Michael Guldberg leads the ACC in batting (4.88). He leads the Jackets with 21 hits, five doubles, nine RBI. Freshmen Luke Waddell (.333) and Drew Compton (.310) also add with hot bats. 

In Georgia Tech's midweek matchup with Tennessee Tech, the Golden Eagles were held to only two runs while facing six different Jackets pitchers. 

The Virginia Tech Hokies are on their best start in years and have won seven straight. In three of their last four games, they've scored at least 10 runs. In 2019, Virginia Tech's pitching staff recorded the best overall ERA (3.98) in school history since joining the conference.

T1:

Biddison singles to right field

Reback bunts. Out at the mound. Biddison to second

Taylor grounds out to second. Biddison to third. 

Cross struck out looking. Leaves the go ahead runner (Biddison) on third. 

GT 0, VT 0

B1:

Waddell beats out Genther on the throw, reaches first

Guldberg singles to right field. Cross can't beat the wind and loses the ball. 

Hall grounds into the 5-3 double play. Waddell out on the play. Guldberg reaches second

Compton singles to third. Guldberg on third. 

Radcliff hits a hard-hopper into second base. Leaves runners on corners. 

GT 0, VT 0

T2:

Madden shallows out to center field

Palmer bangs it to center field

Thomas struck out swinging

Palmer reaches second on a passed ball

Genther struck out swinging. Leaves runner in scoring position. 

GT 0, VT 0

B2:

Reid lead off single to the right side

Webb out at right

Holland struck out swinging

Wilhite reaches on a fielder's choice. Reid out at second. 

GT 0, VT 0

T3: 

Teegarden grounds out to short stop

Biddison check swing, out at first 1-3

Reback grounds out second.

1-2-3 inning

GT 0, VT 0

B3:

Waddell reaches second on an E-8 fielding error. Reback drops the ball in center field. 

Guldberg fouls out to right field. Waddell advances to third. 

Hall swing and miss. Hall struck out swinging on the breaking ball. 

Baseball

