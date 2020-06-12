Michael Guldberg, Baron Radcliff Taken on Second Day of MLB Draft

The 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft is officially in the books with two Georgia Tech players getting selected - junior outfielders Michael Guldberg and Baron Radcliff.

This year's draft was reduced significantly to just five rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB opted for a shortened draft to allow teams to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted players.

Guldberg was selected in the third round (No. 98 overall) by the Oakland Athletics.

During the shortened 2020 baseball season, "The Machine" hit .450 to lead the ACC and finished 16th in Division I - gathering 27 hits (five doubles) in 60 at-bats, striking out just three times total for the stretch. In his three years with the Yellow Jackets, Guldberg hit over .350 each season. His .374 career batting average ranks eighth all-time at Tech.

In the fifth round, Radcliff was selected No. 146 overall by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Radcliff started each of the Jackets' 16 games, hitting. 259 for the 2020 season. He collected 15 hits, four doubles, two triples and three home runs to lead Tech with 17 RBI. For his collegiate career, Radcliff drilled 19 home runs for 73 RBI, hitting .236 overall and slugging .470 to reach base at a .359 clip.

This marks the 40th consecutive year the Jackets have had at least one player drafted and the 20th straight year Tech has had multiple selections.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_