Updated ACC Baseball Standings (4/21)
Another weekend of ACC Baseball is in the books and this conference continues to show why it is one of the deepest in the country.
The hottest team in the conference might be Georgia Tech, who just won their third-straight ACC series and the last two being against ranked opponents. This team has played much better since being swept by Boston College and they are hoping they can continue to add to their resume next week with games against Kennesaw State and a series against Miami.
Clemson remains at the top of the Atlantic division and the top team in the conference. They got a series win over Pitt this weekend and the Tigers will get some big opportunities next week with a midweek game vs Georgia and a series vs Louisville.
Florida State and Wake Forest was one of the best series of the weekend and the Demon Deacons got the series win over the Seminoles. The middle four teams in the Atlantic continue to battle for second place and NC State got a big boost this weekend. The Wolfpack took the series vs in-state rival North Carolina, who remains at the top of the Coastal division.
Louisville win their series vs Miami and Boston College was swept by Notre Dame.
Over in the Coastal Division, Duke won their series with Virginia Tech and Virginia lost their series against Georgia Tech.
The big series on deck next week include Virginia Tech vs North Carolina, Clemson vs Louisville, and Florida State vs Duke.
Updated ACC Standings (4/14)
1. Clemson (32-7 overall, 13-5 ACC)
2. Florida State (31-8, 11-7)
3. NC State (22-15, 12-9)
4. Wake Forest (26-13, 11-10)
5. Louisville (23-16, 9-9)
6. Boston Collège (20-19, 7-14)
7. Notre Dame (20-18, 5-16)
Coastal Division Standings
1. North Carolina (30-10, 15-6)
2. Duke (29-11, 13-8)
3. Virginia (30-11, 12-9)
4. Virginia Tech (25-12, 12-9)
5. Georgia Tech (24-14, 9-9)
6. Miami (17-22, 7-14)
7. Pitt (16-20, 5-16)