Updated ACC Baseball Standings: 4/28
Another weekend of ACC Baseball is in the books and the conference tournament is getting closer.
There was not a lot of movement in the standings this week, but the ACC Coastal Division behind North Carolina is a big mess righ now. The Tar Heels remain in first place after winning their series with Virginia Tech and they are still the favorites to win the division.
Duke was in second place coming into the weekend, but they lost their series to Florida State and fell back behind Virginia. The Cavaliers won their series vs Boston College and might be the biggest threat to North Carolina in the Coastal.
Georgia Tech is playing their best baseball right now and could make a huge statement next weekend when they face Clemson. The Yellow Jackets won their series vs Miami, but were very close to sweeping it. Tate McKee and Cam Jones had huge days on the mound and if they can continue to pitch like that, Georgia Tech could make a charge up the standings during the final weeks of the season.
Pitt did not have an ACC series this weekend, but did win their series vs Bryant.
Clemson kept winning this week, taking down Louisville to remain in first place in the ACC Atlantic.
Florida State had a rough game on Sunday, but they still won their series vs Duke and the remain right behind Clemson for the ACC Atlantic lead.
NC State did not have an ACC series this weekend , but swept Ball State.
Wake Forest had a really disappointing weekend. The Demon Deacons are one of the most talented teams in the conference, but lost their series vs last place Notre Dame this weekend.
Boston College lost their series vs Virginia.
There are some big series next weekend. Georgia Tech faces Clemson and NC State takes on Florida State. There are a number of non-conference series next weekend.
Updated ACC Standings (4/28)
1. Clemson (34-9 overall, 15-6 ACC)
2. Florida State (34-9, 13-8)
3. NC State (25-16, 12-9)
4. Wake Forest (27-16, 12-12)
5. Louisville (25-18, 10-11)
6. Boston Collège (21-21, 8-16)
7. Notre Dame (22-20, 7-17)
Coastal Division Standings
1. North Carolina (33-11, 17-7)
2. Virginia (33-12, 14-10)
3. Duke (30-14, 14-10)
4. Virginia Tech (27-14, 13-11)
5. Georgia Tech (27-15, 11-10)
6. Miami (19-24, 8-16)
7. Pitt (18-21, 5-16)