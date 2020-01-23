What To Watch For Vs. NC State

The Yellow Jackets might be sitting at 8-11 and currently on a 3 game losing skid, but Tech must have a short memory following their close 4 point loss to Louisville. Life in the muddled mess that is the ACC continues on, as we've now reached the part of the schedule where rematches are inevitable. Georgia Tech's first conference rematch of the 2019-20 season will be up against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, who the Jackets played in the season opener and won 82-81 in OT. Tip is set for 4:00pm EST on Saturday, January 25th, and can be viewed on you Regional Sports Network.

Here are a couple of the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Tech's 100th all-time matchup with the Wolfpack:

The Injury Bug

Heading into their matchup with Louisville, Georgia Tech was unsure about the status of key players in the rotation. The same can be said for NC State heading into their matchup with the Jackets. In the Wolfpack's 53-51 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday, they were short two players after they had both suffered injuries in their previous outing against Clemson.

Redshirt freshman forward Manny Bates was in the concussion protocol, and forward Pat Andree missed the game due to turning his ankle against the Tigers. Prior to suffering a concussion, Bates had started all 18 games for the Wolfpack. His 2.94 blocks per game leads the ACC and is 12th in the nation. Andree had only started 3 games this season, but he had carved out his role as an off the bench sharpshooter. He is just 6-26 (23.1%) inside the perimeter but 28-79 (35.4%) from beyond the arc, with his 28 makes good for second on the team.

Guess Who's Back?

A couple members of the pack are questionable for Saturday, but the Ramblin' Wreck will actually be facing someone that did not suit up for NC State in their first meeting this season.

After missing the first couple games of the season due to suspension, redshirt junior D.J. Funderbirk has been a critical component of NC State's 2019-20 season. Even though he has started just 3 games and is averaging the 6th most minutes per game on the roster, his 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game are both second on the team. In fact, his 2-point percentage of 68.1% is good for 21st in the nation, and his offensive rating of 124.9 is 35th (KenPom.com).

Criminally Underrated

If you look at both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Poll for this week, you won't find the Wolfpack in either of them. While they may be excluded in the polls, this is still an extremely deadly squad. Their 14-5 overall record and 5-3 ACC record are both tied for fourth best in the conference, and they carry one of the league's best offenses.

Their defensive efficiency might be teetering on a top 100 ranking (103rd), but their offensive efficiency of 16th is the second best in the ACC (behind only Duke - 5th). While they do average 76.2 points per game for second in the conference, the true reason for their efficiency is due to their turnovers, or lack thereof. The antithesis of Georgia Tech, NC State commits just 11.2 per game, have the 17th best offensive turnover rate and the 4th best non-steal turnover rate in the country (KenPom.com). This is a team that takes very good care of the basketball, and Georgia Tech could have a hard time forcing turnovers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp