Yellow Jackets Clinch Game 2 Over the Hokies

Ashley Barnett

Screen Shot 2020-03-07 at 6.34.06 PM
Game Recap: 3/7/20

Georgia Tech rallied in the eighth inning to overcome a two-run deficient against Virginia Tech. Freshman Stephen Reid bombed a 428-foot 2-run homer to tie the game. Jackets would add two more runs to seal the win. 

Things were pretty even-keeled for the Hokies and Jackets heading into the seventh. The Jackets ended the first and second innings with 4-6-3 double plays to keep the Hokies from scoring with RISP. Virginia Tech responded in the bottom fourth when RHP Anthony Simonelli struck out Cameron Turley with bases loaded. In the sixth, A swinging bunt RBI by Tres Gonzalez gave Georgia Tech the 1 run lead. 

Top of the seventh, the Hokies benefited from the Jackets' defensive woes. An E3 (Drew Compton's first error of the season) allowed runners on first and second. Kevin Madden followed up by drawing the walk and loading the bases. Next at bat, Spencer Palmer grounded over the head of Compton and scored in two runs on an E9 giving Virginia Tech a 2 run lead. 

Reid responded in the eighth with the 2-run home run over center field to tie the game. A Luke Waddell go-ahead RBI and an insurance run on an E5 put the Yellow Jackets on top. 

LHP Sam Crawford is credited with the win after pitching a scoreless 1.1 innings to close the game. Georgia Tech RHP Jackson Finley (0.2 IP) and RHP Jackson Arnold (0.2 IP) also had shutout relief appearances.

What's Next: 

Georgia Tech plays for the sweep in the final game of the series on Sunday, March 8 at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Jackets Snap Hokies' Win Streak

