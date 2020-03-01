Yellow Jackets Unable to Overcome Pitching Woes

No. 17 Georgia Tech was unable to avoid the sweep by No. 4 Georgia in the series weekend finale on Sunday. A three-run sixth inning and poor pitching performances that resulted in seven walks and seven wild pitches were too much for the Yellow Jackets to overcome.

Georgia was able to take advantage at the plates early on. Following a pair of wild pitches by RHP Zach Maxwell and an E-6 error committed by Luke Waddell, UGA took an early 3-0 lead with only one hit. Lefty Dalton Smith would take over for Maxwell in the bottom of the fourth.

Jackets were able to come back into play at the top of the fifth after two scoreless innings by Dalton Smith. Georgia LHP C.J. Smith set up Tech into scoring position thanks in part to a leadoff walk, a wild pitch, and a hit by pitch. Soon after, RHP Jonathan Cannon takes the mound as C.J. Smith's replacement. A pair of RBI's by Yellow Jackets' juniors CF Collin Hall and LF Michael Guldberg would cut the Dawgs lead to 4-3.

Things began to unravel on the mound for Georgia Tech in the bottom half of the sixth. Dalton Smith drew in back-to-back walks, putting the Yellow Jackets in a jam. Andy Archer would take over, but the damage was already done. An RBI double, hit by pitch, and an intentional walk gave the Dawgs the lead way for a 7-3 score.

RHP Brody Westbrook eventually checked in at the mound for Tech at the bottom of the eighth. He too found himself with back-to-back wild pitches resulting in an unearned run by Georgia giving the Dawgs the final score of 9-3.

Cannon held the Jackets scoreless for 4.2 innings.

Georgia Tech's Zach Maxwell (1-1) is credited with the loss.

What's Next: Jackets will host Tennessee Tech at home on Tues., March 3 at 6:00 pm EST

