Georgia Tech Will Reportedly Get Visit From MTSU Transfer Forward Jared Coleman-Jones
Georgia Tech Basketball already has one transfer committed and they are going to be hoping to land another. Damon Stoudamire is looking to stay hot on the recruiting trail and they will reportedly have a transfer on campus for a visit this weekend.
According to the Portal Report, MTSU transfer forward Jared Coleman-Jones is going to be visiting Georgia Tech on Thursday and Friday, right after he gets done visiting San Diego State. Coleman-Jones (6'10 240 LBS) would bring size that the Yellow Jackets need and give them a big who can stretch the floor, which was something that was missing on the offensive end of the floor for Georgia Tech last season.
Georgia Tech landed one of the best guards in the transfer portal when they got the commitment of Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum, the Sooners leading scorer from a year ago. He has a chance to form a dynamic backcourt with Nait George, who had a really solid freshman season for the Yellow Jackets. A big question for Georgia Tech will be what happens with Baye Ndongo, one of the best freshman in the ACC last season and arguably Georgia Tech's top player. Ndongo declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility. Ndongo could come back to Georgia Tech, but it remains up in the air right now.
Here is more information on Coleman-Jones, courtesy of his bio at MTSU Athletics:
2023-24 (Junior): Named Third Team All-Conference USA... Averaged 11.0 points and finished second in Conference USA with 7.6 rebounds per game... Shot .442 (19-for-43) from 3-point range.... Was fourth in CUSA in free throw percentage at .771 and sixth in blocks per game at 1.1... Scored nine points to tie his most as a Blue Raider while pulling down a team-high six rebounds against Northern Kentucky (11/6)... Put up 17 points and eight rebounds against Ohio (11/25)... Scored nine points with six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in a win over Kansas City (11/26)... Set a new career high with 11 rebounds to go along with eight points against Wofford (12/2/23)... Recorded his first career double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds against LA Tech (1/11)... Put up 16 points and 11 rebounds with a career-high six assists at UTEP (1/18)... Recorded his third double-double in four games with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists at New Mexico State (1/20)... Set a new career high with 19 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks against FIU (1/27)... Picked up a double-double with 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds at FIU (2/10)... Scored 16 points to go along with nine rebounds against New Mexico State (2/15)... Scored 15 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and recorded a career-high eight assists while blocking three shots against UTEP (2/17)... Scored 19 points and recorded seven rebounds at Jacksonville State (2/21)... Recorded his sixth double-double with a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds while leading the team with four assists in a win over WKU (2/24)... Scored 18 points at Sam Houston, going 6-for-6 from the free throw line (3/2)... Scored 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds in a win over Liberty (3/5)... Scored 10 points at LA Tech (3/9)... Recorded a double-double in the Conference USA Quarterfinals with 16 points and 10 rebounds against LA Tech (3/13)... Shot .923 *24-for-26) from the free throw line over the final five games of the year.
2022-23 (Redshirt Sophomore): Averaged a career-high 3.7 points to go along with 2.5 rebounds per game...Saw his first action in 612 days in the season opener against Brescia (11/7/22)... Scored a season-high nine points while making his first 3-pointer since 2021 at Charlotte (12/29)... Threw down a pair of dunks and grabbed a season-high four rebounds at LA Tech (1/23)... Set a career high with 10 rebounds at No. 21 Florida Atlantic (1/26)... Hauled in a game-high seven rebounds in a win over UTEP (2/2)... Tied a season high with nine points while grabbing nine rebounds against FIU (2/18)... Recorded six rebounds to go along with four points against LA Tech (2/25)... Equaled his season high with nine points at North Texas (3/2)
2021-22 (Covid Sophomore): Did not play after suffering an injury the day before the season opener
2020-21 (Sophomore): Played in 15 games for the Blue Raiders and earned four starts as a sophomore … Turned in 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per outing on the year … Made his Blue Raider debut coming off the bench against Omaha (11/26/20) at the Gulf Coast Showcase and instantly played a collegiate career-best 26 minutes and hauled in a career-high 7 rebounds … Made his first start as a Blue Raider in the home win against Murray State (12/2/20) … Posted 7 points and 4 rebounds, including his first three-pointer of the season, in game two against Western Kentucky (1/24/21) … Sat out as the Blue Raiders hosted Charlotte on Feb. 5 and 6 while in concussion protocol; also missed games at Marshall on Feb. 12 and 13.
2019-20 (Freshman at Northwestern): Played in all 31 games for the Wildcats as a true freshman, averaging 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per outing … Upped his averages to 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting just shy of 50 percent from the field in Big Ten action … Played five minutes in his collegiate debut against Merrimack (11/8) ... Recorded five points and five rebounds against Pittsburgh (11/27) ... Contributed four points and three rebounds against DePaul (12/21) ... Recorded three blocks, two points and a rebound against Indiana (1/8) ... Posted four points and four rebounds in victory over Nebraska (1/11) ... Added four points and two rebounds against Iowa (1/14) ... Tallied in four points and three rebounds at Illinois (1/18) ... Posted five points and two rebounds against Michigan State (1/29) ... Added seven points and three rebounds against Purdue (2/1) ... Contributed 11 points and five rebounds against Rutgers (2/9) ... Posted a career-high 12 points and grabbed four rebounds against Michigan (2/12) ... Recorded four points, three rebounds and two blocks against Penn State (2/15) ... Added five points, five assists and a block in victory over Nebraska (3/1).