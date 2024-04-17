Rutgers Transfer Clifford Omoruyi Is Reportedly Considering Georgia Tech
After adding one of the top guards in the transfer portal, Damon Stoudamire and Georgia Tech might not be done on that front yet.
Rutgers transfer center Clifford Omoruyi is one of the top overall players in the transfer portal and according to CBS Sports Jon Rothstein, he is considering the Yellow Jackets along with North Carolina, UCLA, Kansas State, Georgetown, Baylor, Alabama, Oregon, Washington, Georgia, St. Johns, and Mississippi State.
This would be a monster addition for Georgia Tech. They have needed a reliable center and Omoruyi is the best one available. According to 247Sports, Omoruyi (6'10 230 LBS) is the No. 5 player in the entire transfer portal.
Here is a scouring report on Omoruyi courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein:
"Clifford Omoruyi was a four-year player and three-year starter at Rutgers before putting his name in the transfer portal for his fifth and final season of eligibility. He’s a physically dominant big man who stands just shy of 7-feet with long arms and a chiseled frame. He averaged 13.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks as a junior in 30.3 minutes per night, but saw those numbers dip slightly to 10.4 points, and 8.3 rebounds, with 2.9 blocks as a senior.
Omoruyi’s best attribute is his ability to protect the rim. He finished 3rd overall in the country last year in block percentage, at 12.72% per KenPom, and has been number one overall in the country in league play in each of the last two years. He balances his shot-blocking with an ability to clean the glass, as he has finished inside the top five players in the country in defensive rebounding rate (in league play) in each of the last two years as well.
Offensively, Omoruyi does the vast majority of his damage in the paint, attempting 84% of his total shots at the rim per Pivot Analysis. While his hands were an area of concern in high school, they’ve made moderate gains in the last four years. He’s still a lob threat and a big target rolling off a screen or rim-running. He’s also a consistent threat on the offensive glass, but less skilled away from the basket. He’s a marginal free-throw shooter at best (career 59%), not a floor-spacing threat, or an especially reliable decision-maker or passer trailing the play."
On Sunday, Stoudamire and Georgia Tech were able to land one of the top guards in the transfer portal, former Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum. McCollum was the leading scorer for the Sooners and will give Georgia Tech a huge boost in the backcourt alongside Nait George next season.