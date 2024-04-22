BREAKING: Georgia Tech Lands Colorado Transfer Luke O'Brien
Damon Stoudamire has struck again in the transfer portal.
Stoudamire landed transfer No. 2 today when he got the commitment of Colorado transfer Luke O'Brien, one of the top three-point shooters in the portal. O'Brien was a major contributor for the Buffaloes over the past three seasons and played in at least 33 games for the past three seasons and helped Colorado get to the NCAA Tournament this season and win a first round game vs Florida.
This is a nice get for Stoudamire in the portal. Three-Point shooting was a need for the Yellow Jackets, as they were 12th in the ACC in three-point shooting percentage, despite shooting the third most attempts. O'Brien will give the Yellow Jackets size at 6'8 220 LBS and will complement the pieces on the rest of the roster nicely. Stoudamire got one of the top guards in the transfer portal when they got the commitment of Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum, the leading scorer for the Sooners last season.
Could O'Brien start or will he come off the bench? Right now, I would lean toward the latter, but that is just pure speculation on my part. Georgia Tech is going to need to wait and see what happens with Baye Ndongo, who declared for the 2024 NBA Draft last week, but is maintaining his collegiate eligibility. He could opt to come back if he chooses to do so, giving the Yellow Jackets roster a nice boost. Overall though, this is a nice addition to the roster and fills several needs for the Yellow Jackets.
Here is more on O'Brien from his bio at Colorado Athletics:
2022-23 (Junior): Colorado's leading rebounder by total number at 185 with his 5.6 per game average ranking second behind J'Vonne Hadley (5.9 rpg) who appeared in 11 less games. He upped his rebounding numbers in Pac-12 play to 6.2 per game which led the Buffaloes and ranked 12th in the Pac-12. Topped the Buffaloes in rebounding a team-best 12 times including 10 of the final 15 games of the season. Inserted into the starting lineup for the last nine games and 10 overall. He averaged 9.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in his final seven games. Had the first two double-doubles of his career during that span. Scored a season-high 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against UCLA (2/26) and two games later had those same figures against Washington (3/8) in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Hit 6 of 10 from the field in the win over the Huskies including a late 3-point shot that helped secure the game for the Buffaloes. Averaged a team-best 8.5 rebounds in two Pac-12 Tournament games. Grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds against Seton Hall (3/14), the most by a Colorado player in a NIT contest. Had a team-best five double-figure rebounding games. Recipient of the team's Most Improved and Stephane Pelle Rebounding Awards at the end of season banquet.
2021-22 (Sophomore): Averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds as a key reserve off the bench. One of five Buffaloes to appear in all 33 games. Had 30 offensive rebounds, tying for the fourth on the team. Scored a career-high 14 points in the road win over Oregon State (2/15). Made 5 of 6 from the floor including 3 of 4 from 3-point range in his first double-figure scoring game and first with multiple 3-point field goals. Shot 44 percent on the season, improving that number down the stretch by hitting his final 15 of 32 from the floor (.469). Grabbed a career-high eight rebounds at home against Oregon State (2/5). Twice dished out a personal-best four assists, at home against Washington (1/9) and again at Stanford (2/19). Recorded a career-best four steals against Maine (11/15) which also tied for the team's season-best mark.
2020-21 (Freshman):Played in 10 games on CU's senior-laden squad, totaling 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 43 percent (6 of 14) in limited minutes. Saw action in both NCAA Tournament games, pitching in a personal-best four points in the first round win over Georgetown (3/20). Had a career-best four rebounds against California (1/14), a game in which he also made his first career 3-pointer. Made his collegiate debut in the final three minutes of the season opener against South Dakota (11/25) and two days later scored his first career points at Kansas State (11/27).
High School:A 2020 graduate of Columbine High School. Named Colorado’s Class 5A State Player of the Year as a senior, averaging 26.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Led the Rebels to a 21-5 record in 2020 and spot in the Class 5A State Tournament “Great 8” for the first time since 2011. A two-time Class 5A All-State First Team selection and two-time JeffCo League Player of the Year. Led the JeffCo League in scoring at 21 points per game in 2019 as the Rebels finished undefeated in conference play and advanced to the second round of the state tournament. Four-time All-JeffCo First Team pick. Holds Columbine career records for points, steals, rebounds, field goals made, 3-pointers made, free throws made and scoring average. Played six years for the Colorado Miners club program.