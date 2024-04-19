Former Georgia Tech Center Ebenezer Dowuona Reveals Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal after the season, former Georgia Tech Center Ebenezer Dowuona has revealed where he is going to be playing next season.
Dowuona is going to play for James Madison, the reigning Sun Belt Champions who upset Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He transferred to Georgia Tech from NC State and played one season under Damon Stoudamire.
Dowuona flashed defensive upside while with the Yellow Jackets, but will try and find a bigger role with James Madison next season.
Best of luck to Ebenezer!
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023-24 (senior at Georgia Tech)
Post player in his fourth collegiate season … Played in 18 games, averaging 9.7 minutes, and started 13 … Started eight ACC games … Missed last nine games with injury … Averaged 0.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in eight ACC games (9.6 mpg) … Scoreless in his last six games (last scored a bucket Jan. 13 at Duke) … His defensive play in the post was a key factor in Tech’s wins over top-25 teams Mississippi State and Duke in December (combined +24 plus/minus) and No. 3 North Carolina (helped limit Bacot to 9 pts/9 reb. 8 FGA, forced a miss by Davis on final possession) … Played 53 total minutes in those games (three of his four highest minute totals this season), blocked three shots and grabbed seven rebounds
2022-23 (junior at NC State)
Played in 30 games and made three starts against Duke, Virginia Tech and Miami in early January … Averaged 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds while hitting 45.7 percent of his shots from the floor and blocking 26 shots … His best game of the season came in the ACC Tournament against Virginia Tech when he scored 11 points (5-of-7 FG) with five rebounds and two blocks, matching his season high in minutes (24) … Averaged 10.9 minutes per game overall, 12.5 in ACC games … Averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds, hitting 46.9 percent of his field goals in 19 conference games … Led the team with 20 blocks in conference games.
2021-22 (sophomore at NC State)
Appeared in 31 games and made 27 starts … Averaged 4.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game … Shot 55.9 percent from the field … Led team with 54 blocked shots and second on the team with 63 offensive rebounds … Ranked fourth in the ACC in blocks per game (1.74) and 14th in the league in offensive rebounding per game (2.0) … Posted eight blocks in four overtime win over Nebraska on 12/1 which tied for the most by an ACC player in the 21-22 season and are the fourth-most in a single game in program history … 54 blocks tied for the 11th-most in a single season in program history … Had nine offensive rebounds at Duke on 1/15, tied for fourth-most in a single game in program history … Registered first double-digit scoring game of career with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and added six blocks in win over Louisiana Tech on 11/27 … Had season-high three steals vs. Oklahoma State on 11/17 … Was a rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds at Duke on 1/15.
2020-21 (freshman at NC State)
Appeared in nine games … Averaged 0.6 points and 0.9 rebounds per game … Made program debut in season-opener against Charleston Southern, playing a season-high 10 minutes and finishing with two points and one rebound … Had a blocked shot against North Florida and Pitt.
High School
Ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN … ranked as the No. 20 center in the 2020 class by ESPN … Played on varsity team at The Heritage School in Newnan, Ga., since eighth grade, where he was a teammate of Yellow Jacket guard Lance Terry … Led Heritage School to its second consecutive Georgia Independent School Association Class AAA State Championships as a senior … Earned GISA Boys Basketball All-State honors as a junior, averaging eight points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots per game as a junior … Scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in state championship game to lead Heritage School to GISA Class AAA State Championship … Earned GISA Boys Basketball All-State honors and First-Team All-County honors … Named to GISA Class AAA Boys Basketball All-State team as a sophomore after helping lead Heritage School to runner-up finish in GISA Class AAA state tournament … Named to GISA All-Region team and GISA Class AAA All-State team as a freshman after helping guide Heritage School to runner-up finish in GISA Class AAA state tournament … Only eighth grader to be named to GISA All-Region 1AAA team in 2016 … Played AAU Basketball for 2020 Game Elite Gold.