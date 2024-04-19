Former Georgia Tech Forward Tafara Gapare Reveals Transfer Destination
After jumping into the transfer portal recently, former Georgia Tech forward Tafara Gapare has revealed where he is going to be transferring to for next season.
Gapare is heading to the Big Ten and playing for the Maryland Terrapins next season. Gapare played one season at Georgia Tech under Damon Stoudamire and transferred in from UMass last year. Gapare has exceptional athleticism and showed capability on the defensive end for the Yellow Jackets and got more playing time as the year went on.
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023-24 (sophomore at Georgia Tech)
Played in 29 games, starting 15, and averaged 18.2 minutes … Started Tech’s final nine games and played 20 or more minutes in nine of the last 12, filling the void created by the absence of Ebenezer Doquona (who was injured the final nine games) … Last seven games, averaged 7.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 20-of-48 FG, 11-of-13 FT, 8 blocks … Scored in double digits against Syracuse, Clemson and Wake Forest during that stretch, pulled 10 rebounds and blocked three shots against Florida State … Started nine ACC games total, including Duke on Dec. 2 … Averaged 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds with a team-high 20 blocked shots in conference games … Key off the bench in Tech’s win over No. 3 North Carolina (6 points, career-high 8 rebounds, 3 blocks) … Had a team-high 33 blocked shots for the season and ranked 10th in the ACC in blocks per game (1.14) despite his limited minutes … Returned from a three-game absence early in the season to score 35 points with 11 rebounds in Tech’s three games against Georgia, Alabama A&M and Penn State … Went 13-26 from the floor with three blocks and two steals in 61 total minutes … Scored career-high 20 points with six boards in 28 minutes in Tech’s win over Penn State … Scored nine points with seven rebounds and four blocks to help Tech defeat Hawaii in the Diamond Head Classic
2022-23 (freshman at UMass)
Averaged 12.4 minutes per game over 30 games … Averaged 3.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 31.2 percent from the field for the Minuteman, who finished the season 15-16 overall … Despite limited playing time, he led the team in blocked shots (20) and went to the free throw line 40 times … Scored a season-high 15 points against Albany … Played a season-high 24 minutes against Rhode Island in which he scored 11 points, made a pair of three-point field goals and grabbed a season-best seven rebounds … Had one other double-figure game – 13 points vs. Hofstra