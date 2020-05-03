Georgia Tech Named in Final 5 List for Gardner-Webb Transfer Jose Perez

Georgia Tech cracked the final 5 list for Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez. The high-scoring guard narrowed down his list via social media on Sunday.

Perez is considered one of the highest-touted available transfers.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing player entered his name into the transfer portal last month. In his sophomore year with the Bulldogs, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game - a team high in each category. Perez stepped away from the program in February citing personal reasons.

“After sitting down with Jose, we feel that it is in his best interest to step away from the team at this time to deal with important personal issues,” Gardner Webb head coach Tim Craft said in a statement via twitter on Feb. 7. “We will be here to support him as he takes this time away.”

As a freshman, Perez averaged 15.1 points per game with three assists and shot 38.1 percent from the three-point line. He was the runner-up for Big South Freshman of the Year. He led the Bulldogs with 19 points in their first-round loss to Virginia - and eventual national champs - in the NCAA Tournament.

The Jackets have one scholarship remaining for the 2020-21 academic year.

Perez has two years of eligibility left. Current NCAA rules require transfers to sit out a year unless the school requests a waiver and it is granted.

