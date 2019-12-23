Second Half Surge Powers Georgia Tech Past Boise State

Just 4 days removed from arguably the most embarrassing loss in the Josh Pastner era, Georgia Tech looked like a completely different team for their Diamond Head Classic opener against Boise State in Honolulu, Hawai'i. A second half that saw the Yellow Jackets play efficiently on both ends of the floor resulted in a 74-60 win over the Broncos that moves them back to .500 on the season.

The difference in energy between this game and their 67-53 loss to Ball State was immeasurable, thanks primarily to both point guard Jose Alvarado and forward Jordan Usher. Usher led the team with 18 points (tied with Moses Wright) and Alvarado finished with 14. For Alvarado, it was his first time seeing the court since November 20th vs. Georgia. While the offense was slightly subpar with during the 11 minutes Alvarado did not see the floor, it was a vast improvement overall. GT's leading scorer Michael Devoe also chipped in with 13, and it was the first time this season that the Yellow Jackets had four scorers in double digits.

Both teams played extremely physical, with numerous offensive fouls being called against Boise State and Georgia Tech alike. The Institute committed 14 fouls in the first half alone, and saw Michael Devoe, Bubba Parham and Moses Wright all foul out.

It was pretty evenly matched through the first 8 minutes of the game. But midway through the first half, Boise State momentarily seized the game and had every opportunity to run away with it. They were doing a good job at getting themselves in good position to draw charges, but at times were selling calls to the point where they had to be issued a flopping warning.

However the Bronco first half lead never got to more than 7, and the GT defense did not allow the Boise State advantage to snowball. Heading into the locker room at half, Tech trailed by 5 and was shooting 8-13 inside the perimeter but 2-12 on three pointers.

The second half saw a complete change in tune. The Yellow Jackets came within 2 points of scoring half a century, with Jose & Jordan taking complete control. They combined for 27 second half points on 8-15 shooting, and their high energy on both ends of the floor fed to the rest of the team. Tech shot 17-31 (54.8%) while Boise State connected on just 8-26 (30.8%) in the final 20 minutes. At one point, Georgia Tech went on a 20-2 second half run.

Next up, the Yellow Jackets will face the Houston Cougars tomorrow and continue their Diamond Head Classic run in Honolulu, Hawai'i. Tip is set for 4:30pm EST and can be seen on ESPNU.

