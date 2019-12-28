Georgia Tech Basketball 2010's All-Decade Team
The 2010's are coming to a close, and they saw their fair share of talented players come through McCamish Pavilion. In concurrence with the end of the decade, SI's Jackets Maven is unveiling the Georgia Tech Basketball 2010's All-Decade Team.
Unlike the 2010's All-Decade Football Team, as long as a player donned the White & Gold at some point in 2010 and beyond, they are up for consideration.
First Team
Iman Shumpert
- 12.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.2 APG
- 2.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG
Josh Okogie
- 16.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.0 APG
- 1.5 SPG, 0.8 BPG
Marcus Georges-Hunt
- 13.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.2 APG
- 0.9 SPG, 0.2 BPG
Daniel Miller
- 8.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 APG
- 1.0 SPG, 2.3 BPG
Ben Lammers
- 8.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.2 APG
- 0.8 SPG, 2.0 BPG
Second Team
Jose Alvarado
- 12.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.3 APG
- 1.8 SPG, 0.1 BPG
Tadric Jackson
- 8.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.5 APG
- 0.5 SPG, 0.1 BPG
Glen Rice, Jr.
- 9.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.1 APG
- 1.3 SPG, 0.5 BPG
Robert Carter
- 10.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.0 APG
- 0.7 SPG, 1.1 BPG
Charles Mitchell
- 10.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 0.5 APG
- 0.5 SPG, 0.4 BPG
