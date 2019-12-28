The 2010's are coming to a close, and they saw their fair share of talented players come through McCamish Pavilion. In concurrence with the end of the decade, SI's Jackets Maven is unveiling the Georgia Tech Basketball 2010's All-Decade Team.

Unlike the 2010's All-Decade Football Team, as long as a player donned the White & Gold at some point in 2010 and beyond, they are up for consideration.

First Team

Iman Shumpert

- 12.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.2 APG

- 2.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Josh Okogie

- 16.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.0 APG

- 1.5 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Marcus Georges-Hunt

- 13.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.2 APG

- 0.9 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Daniel Miller

- 8.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 APG

- 1.0 SPG, 2.3 BPG

Ben Lammers

- 8.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.2 APG

- 0.8 SPG, 2.0 BPG

Second Team

Jose Alvarado

- 12.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.3 APG

- 1.8 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Tadric Jackson

- 8.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.5 APG

- 0.5 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Glen Rice, Jr.

- 9.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.1 APG

- 1.3 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Robert Carter

- 10.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.0 APG

- 0.7 SPG, 1.1 BPG

Charles Mitchell

- 10.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 0.5 APG

- 0.5 SPG, 0.4 BPG

