Social Media Reacts to Georgia Tech's Stunning Victory Over No. 3 North Carolina

Georgia Tech pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year tonight, taking down No. 3 North Carolina

What a game tonight in Atlanta, GA.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were sizeable home underdogs against the hottest team in the nation, No. 3 North Carolina, but they pulled perhaps the biggest upset of the year in the ACC and one of the biggest of the season. Freshman Nait George hit the game-winning shot with four seconds left and Georgia Tech upset a top-three team for the first time since 2004.

Social media was buzzing (pun intended) after the Yellow Jackets win over the Tar Heels and here were some of the best reactions to the upset.

