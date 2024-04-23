2024 Defensive Lineman Drew Cohen Announces PWO Commitment To Georgia Tech
Milton Eagles DL Drew Cohen is headed to the Flats after committing to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Cohen received a PWO offer from Georgia Tech on April 19th and didn’t hesitate to make a decision where he would suit up at the next level days later. Cohen held an offer from Point University before committing.
Cohen ended his senior year the right way finishing it off with a 7A state championship in a loaded classification. The Eagles had to go through three top 20 teams in the nation in Colquitt County, Grayson, and Walton to win a state title. In the state championship win against then-undefeated Walton, Cohen had 22 QB hurries, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, per Milton Eagles' twitter. He finished the year with 53 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, and three forced fumbles.
His best game of the season came against Lambert where he had 2.5 sacks and had five games where he registered five sacks or more. Cohen possesses great speed off the edge and was clocked at 17.53 MPH in a game earlier this season against West Forsyth.
One of the things that stands out about his film is his relentless pursuit of the quarterback. Never giving up and constantly creating pressure until the whistle blows. He has good lateral quickness and is very good with his hands fending off opposing linemen. Cohen is also very good in run support at clogging lanes and wrapping up ball carriers. At 6’4 and 240 pounds he has great size on the next level and could be a key contributor if he continues to grow and develop into his grown man body.
Cohen comes from a distinguished defensive line group at Milton that is known for producing elite pass rushers at the next level. He has learned from some of the best coaches here in the Peach State and will get the chance to show his talent to the Yellow Jackets.