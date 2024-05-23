2025 Three Star ATH JP Powell Talks Top Programs & Miller County Football
Miller County three-star ATH JP Powell had a good season for the Pirates and helped lead them to the first round of the playoffs. Last year he rushed for 611 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 7.2 yards per carry. Defensively, he also had 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Powell is also dangerous in the return game scoring multiple touchdowns in 2023 and averaging 26.4 yards per kick return. He also had two punt returns for touchdowns.
In terms of what separates him, it’s his work ethic and how hard he goes. Powell is constantly training and looking to improve his game each day. He spends hours on end perfecting his craft. On the field, his speed and vision make him dynamic. All he needs is a slither of space and he is turning on the jets and hitting the second level quickly. He is an elite playmaker who has good balance along with the power to sustain big hits and turn it into big plays.
“The state championship in football is the goal. My drive to outwork anyone is what makes me elite. 5:30 AM workouts and speed training on the weekends are only a small part of it. You can always count on me putting in extra work,” said Powell. “My speed and vision allow me to play any position on the field. My background of playing several sports (football, baseball and basketball) growing up has equipped me for that too. My speed trainer and mentor Travis Norton has also trained me not only physically but mentally to handle challenges on and off the field. I cannot say enough about what he has done for me.”
In terms of what motivates him and who he does, it starts with his mom. Her impact has been profound on his life and is the reason he is the person he is on and off the field.
“My motivation is my mom. She has done so much for me and sacrificed for me that I owe it to her to play my heart out. She has worked several jobs and still finds time to make it to my sporting events,” said Powell.
Powell comes from Miller County, a team known for producing NFL talent like Keon Nash (Oakland Raiders) and Brandon Miller (Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons). Here is what it means to Powell and what he wants to do for the young guys coming up.
“It means a lot to play at Miller County. I hear all the stories of the pirates that played before me. The tradition at MC is second to none. Miller County has placed many guys in college and a few in the NFL. Selma Calloway(UGA) Charles Grant(UGA) and New Orleans Saints 1st round draft pick, Keon Nash (Albany State and Oakland Raiders), Brandon Miller(UGA, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons),” said Powell. “I am trying to show the younger guys that if you work hard it will all work out in the end. I am trying to leave the best example for all my teammates and players in the future, the blueprint of success.”
In terms of recruiting several P4 programs are calling. Right now he currently has 17 offers and continues to bring in the offers. Ole Miss and Alabama State were programs that offered him in April. Here are the programs recruiting him the most.
“Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, FSU, and Tennessee have been the most consistent during my recruiting. At the moment I have two official visits set up and that’s Georgia Tech and Mississippi State. The schools that saw my value in the beginning are the ones that I value the most,” said Powell.
“Building strong relationships and having great communication is something one of my coaches and mentors has taught me through this process. I am being recruited heavily as a RB.”
As far as his relationship with Georgia Tech is, it is very strong. Powell has been a frequent visitor on campus and attended the white and gold spring game back in April. The Yellow Jackets are in major contention to land the Miller County athlete. Powell talked about the relationship he’s been building with running back coach Norval McKenzie.
“My relationship with coach McKenzie is 100%. That’s my guy. He has kept it real with me from the first time we talked. We talk daily. I really like what Coach Key is building at Tech. Tech is going to surprise a lot of people this year and in the future,” said Powell. “Absolutely, Tech is one of my top programs. They recruited me hard from the beginning and have continued to. That means a lot to me that they saw my value before all the others did.”
In terms of a timeline for his decision, no date is set but Powell is looking to make a decision after his official visits. Powell is locked in for May 31st to visit the Yellow Jackets. He also has an official visit to Mississippi State on June 21-23.
“My plans are to make a decision after my OV’s. No date set. I want to pray with my family after the visits and make sure I’m making the right decision,” said Powell.
He has a message for the fans of the school he will eventually commit to.
“I'm a pretty laid-back guy so nothing too crazy, but I will say wherever I go we are going to win a lot of games and prove a lot of folks wrong about myself and the program. I like being the underdog and being doubted,” said Powell.
He has his eyes set on getting Miller County back to the promised land and back to title contention next season. The Pirates last won a region championship in 2008 where they made the quarterfinals and won 11 games. The past two seasons they’ve made the playoffs and three of the past four years.
"Miller County during the 90’s and 2000’s was a powerhouse and I plan for us to be that way this year. Coach Tom Causey has come in and is ready to get us back to the days we dominated.
Although the recruiting services don't have the Yellow Jackets high in team rankings, it's been a great start to the 2025 class for Georgia Tech. Powell would be another great addition to the class and would be the first running back taken in this cycle.