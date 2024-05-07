Five Star Georgia Tech Target Josh Petty Receives Prediction To Land At Florida State
Georgia Tech has been firmly in the mix for five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty during this recruiting cycle and the Yellow Jackets are going to be getting an official visit from Petty on May 28th. The last official visit that Petty is slated to take is on June 21st at Florida State and yesterday, On3 Sports Recruiting Expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for Petty to land with the Seminoles.
Now, there is a long way to go in this recruitment and this is just one prediction, but it might signal that things are trending in the Seminoles direction. Still, don't count Brent Key out in this recruitment.
If the Yellow Jackets can find a way to land Petty, that would be huge. He is not only one of the top offensive lineman in the country, but is a local prospect as well. According to 247Sports, Petty is the No. 14 prospect in the country, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. He is one of the elite prospects in the country and whoever lands him is going to be getting a player who will be ready to step in and compete for playing time right away.
Here is the scouting report on Petty from 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:
"High-level offensive tackle prospect who could legitimately project as a P5 defensive lineman as well. Size/length are unverified but looks the part on the hoof. Relatively lean with ample frame space for adding mass. Full-time two-way snaps that impress on both sides of the ball. Quicker off the ball on offense than defense, but flashes surprising linear closing speed in pursuit. Georgia 2A state champion wrestler in 285-pound weight class as a sophomore. Wrestling prowess translates in body control and hand-to-hand combat strength. Can get punchier, but plays angry and finishes blocks. Mean streak is obvious. Motivated drive blocker who also climbs to second level with relative ease. Very young for the 2025 cycle. Naturally high center of gravity but cognizant of leverage firing off and engaging defenders. Need more consistent measure of pass-pro ability, but functional athleticism suggests ample potential. Will face significant jump in competition going from lower-level high school ball to the high-major level, but consistent dominance at multiple positions is promising. Ideally verified information/data will become available by Spring 2024. Athletic profile and on-field evidence suggest immense developmental potential, even without full catalog of data. Could become a multi-year starter at the high-major level with NFL Draft early-round upside, especially if the measurements check out."dxsz