Former Georgia Tech Kicker Gavin Stewart Reveals Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal last month, former Georgia Tech kicker Gavin Stewart revealed his new destination this morning and he will be heading closer to home and going to Georgia Southern.
In 2022, Stewart was 12-13 on field goals and he became a very good kickoff specialist for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has one of the ACC's better kickers in Aidan Birr, who was 17-19 last season and hit a 62-yarder in the spring game. Stewart was an excellent place kicker on kickoffs.
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Junior): Saw action in every game this season … Served as Georgia Tech’s kickoff specialist, with 40 touchbacks in 62 tries … Averaged 62.7 yards per kickoff… Kicked a perfect 8-8 on extra point attempts this season… Tallied a total of 3,888 yards on kickoffs this season.
2022 (Sophomore):Emerged as one of college football’s top kickers after taking over Georgia Tech’s place-kicking duties in the fifth game of the season (Oct. 1 at No. 24 Pitt) … Set single-season school record and ranked 10th nationally and second in the ACC in field-goal percentage (.923 – 12-of-13) … .923 FG percentage shattered the previous school record of .882 (15-of-17) that was shared by three GT kickers, most recently current Kansas City Chief Harrison Butker in 2016 … Became the first Georgia Tech kicker in the past 40 seasons (since at least 1982) to make his first 10 field goal attempts of a season … Was named Tech’s primary place kicker ahead of Pitt game and responded by making 4-of-4 field goal attempts in a driving rainstorm, including a career-long 40-yarder, to help lead GT to a 26-21 win over the 24th-ranked Panthers … Four FG at Pitt were just one shy of the GT record … Became only the ninth player in school history to make as many as four FG in a single game … Named ACC Specialist of the Week following his performance at Pitt … In his next game, made 3-of-3 field goals, including the 37-yard game-winner in overtime, to lead the Jackets to their second-straight win, a 30-27 victory over Duke (Oct. 8) … After making single kicks against Virginia (Oct. 20) and Florida State (Oct. 29), was good on 3-of-3 in GT’s 28-27 victory at Virginia Tech (Nov. 5) … Finally had his first miss of the season in his final FG attempt of the year, when an errant snap and hold contributed to a miss at North Carolina (Nov. 19) … Also handled 40 of Georgia Tech’s 45 kickoffs on the season and recorded 22 touchbacks … Named to All-ACC Academic Team in recognition of his performances on the field and in the classroom.
2021 (Freshman): Served as Georgia Tech’s kickoff specialist throughout the season … 33 of his 55 kickoffs went for touchbacks (60%), 10 were fair caught (18%) and just 12 were returned (22%) … Attempted just one field goal, a 51-yarder that was blocked in the waning seconds of season opener versus Northern Illinois (Sept. 4).
2020 (Freshman – “Covid Year” – year of eligibility retained):Appeared in eight games and became Georgia Tech’s primary place kicker … Made 22-of-24 extra-point attempts, including 11-straight to close the season … Missed first field-goal attempt of the season at Syracuse (Sept. 26) but finished 2-for-3 on the year by going 2-for-2 from 26 and 22 yards at NC State (Dec. 5) … Kicked off three times on the season.
High School: Played wide receiver, safety and kicker at Benedictine Military Academy … Made 9-of-9 field goals (47-yard long) and 55-of-55 extra points … Coached by Danny Britt.