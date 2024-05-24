Georgia Tech Defensive Coordinator Tyler Santucci's Contract Details Revealed
Georgia Tech needed to fix what was one of the worst defenses in the country last season and head coach Brent Key opted to make big changes on that side of the football. He brought in former Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci and three other defensive assistants to spearhead the turnaround on that side of the football and if they can even make marginal improvements on that side of the football, they have the offensive firepower to be a factor in the ACC race this season.
In an article from the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Chad Bishop, Santucci's contract details were revealed:
"First-year Georgia Tech assistant coach Tyler Santucci will make a salary of $600,000 for the 2024 season, according to the signed contract obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Santucci, the Yellow Jackets’ defensive coordinator, will make $850,000 should he stay with the program for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Santucci signed the contract on Jan. 17 and the term of the agreement ends Jan. 31, 2026."
You can read the rest of the report here.
In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
That is an impressive track record, but when you see lists naming the top coordinator hires of the offseason, you don't see Santucci's name mentioned. 247Sports did not include the hire of Santucci among their top coordinator hires and neither did CBS Sports. I think that could end up being a mistake. Assuming that Georgia Tech's offense does not drop off, Santucci's hire might be consequential in the ACC title race.
The Yellow Jackets are going to face the toughest schedule in the conference and that is going to make their path difficult, but if Santucci can improve the defense enough and keep it from being among the worst in the conference, he could transform Georgia Tech into a darkhorse contender to make the conference title game.