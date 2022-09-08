Georgia Tech Football: Three Things to Watch for on Offense vs Western Carolina

It was not a great night for the Georgia Tech offense against Clemson's defense on Monday night, but there were some good signs in that game. Jeff Sims looked improved and did not force any passes and turn the ball over and Nate McCollum may have emerged as the top target at wide receiver.

However, there is plenty for Georgia Tech to work on this week. It will help that the team they are playing this week does not have multiple first rounders on their defensive line and at linebacker.

A lot of times, there is a lot of improvement from week one to week two in college football and if that is the case for Georgia Tech on Saturday, expect a resounding win from the Yellow Jackets.

Here are three things that I will be watching when Georgia Tech is on offense this week.

3. The Wide Receivers and Explosive Plays in the Passing Game

Georgia Tech is hoping for more receivers to step up this week Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This was a position of concern heading into the season and the game against Clemson did little to silence those concerns. McCollum and E.J. Jenkins made plays, but few others stepped up. Malachi Carter and Malik Rutherford looked ok at times, but consistency is going to be key at this position.

Western Carolina is the perfect opponent to try and hit some explosive plays on and give the wideouts some confidence. I expect the Yellow Jackets to try and get multiple guys the ball this week and attack downfield if the running game is working well.

Ryan King has had a good fall camp, but he did not make any plays against Clemson. Neither did Kalani Norris. Both could be factors on Saturday. Some of the young receivers could see playing time as well.

Georgia Tech only had one play of more than 20 yards on Monday night, but I think they will have more than that on Saturday. Keep an eye on this position closely.

2. The Running Game

Dontae Smith hopes to ignite the Georgia Tech rushing attack this week Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The running game did not take any pressure off of Sims against Clemson and that is going to have to change as the season goes on. The struggles on the offensive line were a big factor in this, but Dylan McDuffie, Dontae Smith, and Hassan Hall have to be better at making plays when running the football. Smith flashed some ability on a play or two, but not enough to make a difference in the game.

I think Georgia Tech is going to make it a point to come out and run the football this weekend and then that will set them up for explosive plays through the air. Collins talked about wanting to be a better running team this week in his media availability.

"Yeah, that is the goal and premise of everything that we do offensively is to start with the run game, you guys have been around Coach Key and know Coach Key well and the pride that he has in running the football and that is a staple of what we want to do. Be physical, execute at a high level and that includes pre-snap things as well and so we gotta get a lot of those cleaned up and we can't have those kinds of things happen against a front like that or really against anybody"

I want to see an improvement in the running game against an FCS opponent or it might spell trouble for the rest of the season.

1. The offensive line

Georgia Tech's offensive line did not protect Jeff Sims last week Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech came out with some surprises on the starting offensive line, with freshman Corey Robinson II starting at left tackle and Joe Fusile making his first ever start at right guard. It will be interesting if there is a different combination of starters this week or if the same group will come out against the Catamounts.

For this offense to function, the line up front has to be much better. Clemson has an elite defensive line, but that does not excuse some of the missed blocks and blown assignments that this group had.

The other thing the offensive line has to cut down on is false starts. This group had too many of them and it forced the offense to play behind. Penalties are costly and get a team out of rhythm and Georgia Tech needs to be better in that area.

If the offensive line comes out and dominates on Saturday, that is at least a positive sign, even if it is against an FCS opponent. If they don't' play well, then this offense could be in for a long season. This is the top thing to be watching when Georgia Tech has the ball on Saturday night.

