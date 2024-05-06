Georgia Tech Reportedly Contacts Michigan State Transfer Running Back Jalen Berger
There have been reports about Georgia Tech being interested in adding a running back through the transfer portal, but most of their additions have come on the defensive side of the football. There is still a chance that they add a running back however because according to On3 Sports Pete Nakos, the Yellow Jackets have been in contact with former Michigan State and Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger.
The other schools that have reportedly been in contact with Berger were UCLA, Arizona, Duke, Minnesota and Boston College. Right now, it appears that it has just been contact and nothing more, but it might show that Georgia Tech would be willing to bring in another running back that would add depth to the position.
A few weeks ago, it was reported by On3's Steve Wiltfong that the Yellow Jackets had made contact with former Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden. Hayden would end up choosing to go to Colorado.
Berger has 1,165 career yards and would be an interesting addition to the Yellow Jackets running back room if they plan on seriously pursuing him. His best season came in 2022 when he ran for 683 yards and six touchdowns for Michigan State.
Jamal Haynes had a huge season in 2023 and looks like he might be even better in 2024. He had a great performance in the spring game, but who provides depth is still a bit of a question mark without Dontae Smith. The Yellow Jackets have a talented freshman with Anthony Carrie and some veterans such as Trey Cooley, Evan Dickens, and Chad Alexander all competing right now for that No. 2 spot behind Haynes and nobody seemed to separate during the spring.
The spring transfer portal window has closed, meaning that no more players can enter, but the players that are still in the portal can still find new destinations.
Again, keep in mind that the report says only contact has been made and that is the extent of the interest on Georgia Tech's side that we know for now. Stay tuned for any more updates.