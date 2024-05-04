Georgia Tech Reportedly Showing Interest In Miami Transfer Safety Savion Riley
The Transfer Portal is closed and players are no longer allowed to jump in, but the players that are in there still have time to make decisions about where they want to play next. One of the top safeties in the portal is Miami transfer Savion Riley, who played his high school football in the state of Georgia and started his career at Vanderbilt before and is reportedly picking up interest from Georgia Tech according to 247Sports:
This would be a nice addition to the secondary and provide depth and someone who could even play this year. The Yellow Jackets have already brought on Cincinnati transfer Jayden Davis during this transfer portal window and another talented safety would set Georgia Tech up well in the future. They still have a good starting safety duo of LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee and adding Riley to go along with Davis and redshirt freshman Taye Seymore.
Georgia Tech is not the only school that is interested in Riley though. Colorado, Missouri, Penn State, and Michigan also have reported interest and it will be interesting to see where Riley decides to go. He joined Miami in December but is already back in the transfer portal looking for a new school. Let's see where this recruitment goes.
More on Riley from Vanderbilt Athletics:
As a Sophomore (2023)
• SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll
• Played in eight games with two starts as a redshirt freshman
• Totaled 48 tackles, fifth on the team, despite missing four games
• Made 12 tackles at Florida, a career-best
• Recorded nine tackles (seven solo) tackles at Wake Forest
• Recorded eight total (five solo) tackles in win over Hawai’i
As a Freshman (2022)
• Did not see game action
The Riley File
• Competed at Kennesaw Mountain High School for head coach Caleb Carmean
• Three-star prospect, ranked by On3 as a top-60 safety nationally and a top-70 prospect in the state of Georgia
• Named first-team all-state and first-team all-region as a senior
• Helped Kennesaw Mountain to a 10-2 record as a senior, making over 50 tackles with an interception
• Also made 40 catches for 644 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021
• Chose Vanderbilt over Duke