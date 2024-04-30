Miami Transfer Linebacker Marcellius Pulliam Would Be An Interesting Addition To the Georgia Tech Defense
Today is the final day of the spring transfer portal window being open and there was an interesting player that jumped in this morning. Miami linebacker (and Georgia native) Marcellius Pulliam entered the portal this morning and he will be on the lookout for a new school.
Now to be clear, this is just me speculating, but I think Georgia Tech should try and add Pulliam to the roster. Pulliam played high school at Sandy Creek High School in Georgia and would be a solid addition to a position that has to get better this season.
Georgia Tech has been busy in the portal this offseason and has already added two linebackers. Jackson Hamilton (Louisville) and E.J. Lightsey (Georgia) participated in the spring and are already vying for playing time, but Pulliam would bring youth to the position and is a good player. Georgia Tech has Kyle Efford, Trenilyas Tatum, and Tah'j Butler competing for time, but Pulliam would give depth to this position and might even make it a strength. The Yellow Jackets have a lot of questions about their defense (particularly the front seven), but they have added transfers in the hopes of improving it.
Could he play right away? He could compete for playing time, but even if he does not play immediately, he would be a future piece for the defense.
This offseason, Georgia Tech has added former Auburn and USC edge rusher Romello Height, Illinois cornerback Zachary Tobe, Rhode Island cornerback Syeed Gibbs, Tennessee cornerback Warren Burrell, Cincinnati safety Jayden Davis, and Penn State defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg. All of these guys could make impacts this year and help get the Georgia Tech defense on the right track. Keep an eye out to see if the Yellow Jackets will have interestin Pulliam.
More on Pulliam courtesy of miamhurricanes.com:
2023 (True Freshman): Saw action in 10 games in debut season, serving largely in key role on special teams units…Finished with one tackle and one interception…Made career debut in win over Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), notching first tackle of career…Saw action in all eight of Miami’s conference games…Had first interception of career returned 14 yards against Boston College (Nov. 24)…Saw time in Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers (Dec. 28).
High School: Consensus three-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports…Listed as No. 23 inside linebacker by ESPN…Rated as No. 32 outside linebacker by Rivals…Credited with 43 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks in six regular season games as senior…Chose Miami over Louisville, Mississippi State, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others.