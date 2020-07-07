All Yellow Jackets
Report: Elimination of Non-Conference Games for 2020 College Football Season a Possible Scenario

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech is 58 days away from kickoff against Clemson to begin the 2020 college football season - that is if the COVID-19 pandemic permits. 

College football programs have begun the process of permitting players to participate in summer workouts, but not without their own rising numbers of positive cases among student-athletes. As of today, at least six FBS programs - including LSU and Clemson - have temporarily shut down workouts due to increasing outbreaks. 

Recently, there's been a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the country. This has forced conference commissioners and athletic directors to revisit contingency plans that began this past spring when the coronavirus first caused a ripple effect in college sports cancelling indefinitely. 

With ongoing concern revolving around the coronavirus, there's a possibility of two significant scheduling changes for the upcoming season according to Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes. 

Hayes reports that various athletic directors and higher-up individuals involved with decision-making in college football, have discussed eliminating non-conference games for 2020. There's also talks of a possible delay in the start of the season - perhaps in late September/ October, or potentially even pushed back to spring. 

Two games between FBS programs have already been cancelled (Navy vs. Lafayette on Sept. 12 and Western Michigan vs. Colgate on Sept. 4).

On Monday, ESPN's Heather Dinich reported concerns of the season among Power 5 leaders. With no final decision made as of yet, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is hopeful for clarity about the fall season by late July. 

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum stated on ESPN's Get Up his beliefs that the season will be moved to spring. 

With fall quickly looming around the corner, there could be some major decisions announced regarding the future of the 2020 season in the upcoming weeks. 

