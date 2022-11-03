Virginia Tech's Brent Pry Talks Georgia Tech Ahead of Matchup on Saturday

Georgia Tech is just a few days away from taking on Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to get their fourth win of the season.

Virginia Tech has not had the season that they had hoped to have under first-year head coach Brent Pry. The Hokies are currently 2-6 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak and they see an opportunity to snap that losing streak this week against the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak in the series against Virginia Tech Georgia Tech Athletics

Pry was asked this week about his impressions of Georgia Tech and how they have changed since Brent Key took over as the interim coach and here is what he had to say:

"They are not making as many mistakes. They were shooting themselves in the foot, had several kicks blocked, and they have kind of settled down and they have simplified things. I think they have good athleticism on both sides of the ball. I think the quarterback if he is healthy, he is tough to defend. He is fast, throws the ball well enough and he is tough. I think they have a good group. They are a little young on the offensive line, a little inexperienced, but on the perimeter, I think they are a good football team."

"They are playing a good brand of defense, I know what Geoff (Collins) is about defensively and the guys underneath him, I know that defensive staff pretty good and I think they are good coaches and it is reflected in how they are playing right now. I expect the group to come in and compete. It is important to Brent, to the head coach, it is his alma mater, this place means a lot to him and I think he is going to get the best out of that group from what we are seeing."

Georgia Tech is going to be challenged by Virginia Tech's defense, which has been a bright spot at times. With quarterback, Jeff Sims, expected back this week, the Yellow Jackets are hoping he can give them a boost on offense and help the running game.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech is slated for a 12:30 kickoff on Saturday.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Everything from Nell Fortner's press conference before the season

Georgia Tech head coaching candidate profile: Bill Clark

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Joe Fusile named Burlsworth Trophy Nominee

Georgia Tech in the NFL: How did former Yellow Jackets do in week eight?

Brent Key gives an update on Jeff Sims ahead of Saturday's game with Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech releases depth chart ahead of matchup with Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Volleyball remains in AVCA Top Ten for Third Straight Week

Julia Bergmann named ACC player of the week

ACC Football: Week Ten Power Rankings