Bleav Georgia Tech: First Look At ACC Win Totals; Can Georgia Tech Go Over Their Projected Total of 5.5?
You can get a sense of how oddsmakers see the conference race going into the season by looking at the projected win totals for each team. For the ACC, there are several intriguing teams and one of them is Brent Key's team in Atlanta.
While the Yellow Jackets return most of its starters from one of the conferences top offenses, their win total is at 5.5 going into the season and a lot of that has to do with the schedule that Georgia Tech plays. It is not unusual for the Yellow Jackets to play one of the nation's toughest schedules and Key found a way to get his team to a bowl game last year and its first bowl win since 2016. Can Georgia Tech find a way to do that again? That is what we discuss on the latest episode of the Bleav Georgia Tech podcast, as well as give our early thoughts on the other teams projected win totals.
