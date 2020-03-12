ACC Suspends All Athletic Activities Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak globally and nationally, the ACC announced on Thursday it has cancelled all sports-related activities including games and practices until further notice.

The decision comes hours after the remainder of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, NC was cancelled by the conference.

Yesterday, it was announced that the ACC Tournament would proceed but with no fans present.

What does this mean?

Spring practice will be cancelled for the Yellow Jackets' football team. The school will not be hosting visitors - recruits - officially or unofficially.

Jackets' baseball team (10-5, 2-1 ACC) will not compete in the remainder of their scheduled games (until further notice).

All other Georgia Tech sports-related activities are cancelled.

*Editors note:

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, The NCAA announced it will cancel all remaining winter and spring championships.

