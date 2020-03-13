All Yellow Jackets
Letter from Publisher of AllYellowJackets.com

Ashley Barnett

The last 72 hours have been some of the strangest, scariest and most somber in sports history.

The pandemic that is the Coronavirus got real for many in the world of sports, as conferences cancelled tournaments and spring sports were put on hold indefinitely, golf cancelled tournaments and professional sports seasons came to a screeching halt. Friday, The Masters announced the postponement of "a tradition unlike any other."

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that all play for all sports and teams has been suspended because of COVID-19 concerns:

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic-related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

With approximately five months now before the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the rest of the NCAA will take to the field again for the start of fall camp, many around the nation are wondering, "What are we going to do without sports?"

That is the purpose of this letter.

We at AllYellowJackets.com, and all of the Sports Illustrated team sites, are dedicated to bringing you fresh analysis, stories from players and coaches, opponent breakdowns, historical pieces and film reviews. In other words, we are dedicated to providing you the reader with the highest level of coverage over the next five months.

Thank you for your support and choosing to make AllYellowJackets.com your home for news on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Sincerely, 

Ashley Barnett
Publisher

