Georgia Tech Volleyball Wins NIVC Title

In their first ever appearance in the Women's National Invitational Volleyball title match, Georgia Tech made a resounding statement. They traveled up to the Vermillion, SD to take on the hosting South Dakota Coyotes, greeting them with a 3-0 sweep to take home the championship.

The Coyotes came close in the first two sets, with the Yellow Jackets edging them out 25-23 in both set 1 & 2. Tech was able to put a little bit of distance between them and South Dakota in the title-clinching set, winning it 25-17.

It caps off a run which featured 3 sweeps in their 5 NIVC matches. The Institute started out their title run with 57 minute sweep of Alabama A & M, following that up with a 3-1 win over the Troy Trojans. Another sweep over the Liberty Flames set them up with a semifinal matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs, resulting in a 3-1 Tech victory that sent them to the title match.

The championship run comes after it was revealed that Tech would not participate in the NCAA Tournament, despite the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th ranked teams in the ACC earning berths. The committee later clarified that the decision was mainly based on GT's RPI.

