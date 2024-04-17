2024 AAC Football Media Days Announced For July 22-23
The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that the league's 2024 football media days will be held Monday and Tuesday, July 22 & 23, at the Loews Arlington Hotel in Arlington, Texas.
The head coach of each team in the league is scheduled to appear, along with student-athletes from each team. Newly appointed AAC commissioner Tim Pernetti is also scheduled to appear and be available to the media. A detailed schedule and list of attendees is expected to be announced later in the spring.
Pernetti was appointed earlier this spring as the replacement for outgoing commissioner Mike Aresco. Aresco will retire at the conclusion of this academic year.
This will also be the first edition of AAC media days to include new football-only member Army. Army joins the AAC after playing as an FBS-independent since 2004. The league will consist of 14 teams this year.
Streaming info for the event is also expected to be announced at a later date.