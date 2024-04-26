AAC Releases Statement Following Death of Former Cincinnati Lineman Korey Cunningham
The New York Giants announced Friday that former NFL and University of Cincinnati lineman Korey Cunningham had passed away at the age of 28. Police in Clifton, New Jersey found Cunningham deceased in his home while performing a checkin at the request of a family member.
No cause of death has been formally disclosed, though Clifton Police told NBC News that there was no indication of foul play.
American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco issued the following statement on Cunningham's passing on Friday afternoon.
"We are stunned and saddened to learn of the passing of Korey Cunningham, who was a member of Cincinnati’s 2014 American Athletic Conference championship team and who went on to become a team captain and an all-conference player. He was a key performer on some outstanding teams during the early years of our conference prior to his NFL career and was beloved by his teammates at the college and professional level."
"We extend our deepest condolences to Korey’s family, friends and teammates and to the entire Cincinnati community."
Cincinnati was a member of the American Athletic Conference 2013-2022.
After college, Cunningham had stints with the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, and New York Giants. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2022.