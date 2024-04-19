RECRUITING: 2025 Florida QB Commits To Coastal Carolina
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers received a commitment from a future offensive piece this week.
Class of 2025 quarterback Chris Denson announced his commitment to Coastal Carolina via X with the caption "1000% committed!! #ChantsUp". Denson is a 6'2" 185-pound recruit from Plant City, Florida, described as a left-handed dual-threat.
Denson chose the Chanticleers over offers from Akron, Arkansas State, Bucknell, Delaware, James Madison, Minnesota, North Dakota State, Pittsburgh, Southern Illinois, Bethune Cookman, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georiga State, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Toledo, and South Florida.
Rivals listed Denson as a three-star recruit. In 2023, he threw 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions in addition to three rushing touchdowns. He completed 135 passes on 209 attempts for 2147 yards, per his MaxPreps page.
Coastal Carolina now has four verbal commits in the class of 2025.
The early signing period for 2025 recruits begins on December 4.