Three FIU Football Players Enter Transfer Portal Tuesday
On Tuesday, the transfer portal once again opened up and FIU defensive back Ladarian Paulk, punter Tyler Patterson and wide receiver Artez Hooker all announced that they will seek new opportunities.
Hooker, who spent three years with the Panthers, hauled in 12 receptions for 88 yards and averaged 7.3 yards per reception. He played in 19 games during his tenure with FIU. Hooker did not participate in spring practices this offseason due to injury. He has two years of eligibility remaining
RELATED: 2024 FIU Football Spring Showcase Takeaways
Punter Tyler Patterson did not see any action in his freshman year with the Panthers. After what was a promising spring for the redshirt freshman, he also looks to enter the portal. Patterson spent his high school days at Fort Pierce Central. He had over 1,000 punting yards his senior season and 10 punts inside the 20-yard line. His strong leg and ability to also be a placekicker will have teams showing interest. He'll have four years of eligibility remaining.
Ladarian Paulk transferred from Memphis last year and only played four years for FIU, with six total tackles, two assisted tackles and four solo tackles. The 5’10”, 190-pound redshirt senior will have one year of eligibility remaining.