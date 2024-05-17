HBCU Legends

HBCU Legend And Two HBCU Head Coaches Participate At The 2024 NBA Draft Combine

VA Union coaches given the opportunity to lead players through workouts.

Kyle T. Mosley

Credit: VA Union

The head coaches of the Virginia Union basketball programs, Jay Butler (Men's) and Tierra Terry (Women's), have been participating in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. After Thursday's workouts, Terry posed for a photo with LeBron James' son, Bronny James.   The combine will be held May 12-19 in Chicago.

Ronald "Flip" Murray, the former Shaw University basketball legend, also coached at the event.   Murray played in the National Basketball League, playing for the Bucks, Sonics, Cavs, Pistons, Pacers, Hawks, Bobcats, and Bulls.

According the VA Union athletics department website: A total of 78 players have been invited to the Combine, to be held at Wintrust Arena at the Marriott Marquis. Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 10-11 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine following that event.

"The NBA has provided our University with invaluable experiences to grow our men's and women's basketball programs," said Terry.  "We are very grateful that our men had the opportunity to play during All-Star weekend and that experience opened the door for our women's program to grow as well. So, thank you to Coach Butler, VUU Men's Basketball, Vice-President Joe Taylor, and the NBA for this great opportunity. I am looking forward to absorbing all the knowledge I can and being a part of this year's NBA Combine."

"This is a great opportunity to attend the NBA combine and work with professional coaches to help young men prepare for the next chapter in their life of playing professional basketball," said Butler.  "I can't thank the NBA enough for allowing our Virginia Union Men the opportunity to play on All-Star Weekend and now giving me the chance to attend the NBA Combine in the same year."

Follow: HBCU Legends and Black Sports Insiders

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: