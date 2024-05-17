HBCU Legend And Two HBCU Head Coaches Participate At The 2024 NBA Draft Combine
The head coaches of the Virginia Union basketball programs, Jay Butler (Men's) and Tierra Terry (Women's), have been participating in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. After Thursday's workouts, Terry posed for a photo with LeBron James' son, Bronny James. The combine will be held May 12-19 in Chicago.
Ronald "Flip" Murray, the former Shaw University basketball legend, also coached at the event. Murray played in the National Basketball League, playing for the Bucks, Sonics, Cavs, Pistons, Pacers, Hawks, Bobcats, and Bulls.
According the VA Union athletics department website: A total of 78 players have been invited to the Combine, to be held at Wintrust Arena at the Marriott Marquis. Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 10-11 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine following that event.
"The NBA has provided our University with invaluable experiences to grow our men's and women's basketball programs," said Terry. "We are very grateful that our men had the opportunity to play during All-Star weekend and that experience opened the door for our women's program to grow as well. So, thank you to Coach Butler, VUU Men's Basketball, Vice-President Joe Taylor, and the NBA for this great opportunity. I am looking forward to absorbing all the knowledge I can and being a part of this year's NBA Combine."
"This is a great opportunity to attend the NBA combine and work with professional coaches to help young men prepare for the next chapter in their life of playing professional basketball," said Butler. "I can't thank the NBA enough for allowing our Virginia Union Men the opportunity to play on All-Star Weekend and now giving me the chance to attend the NBA Combine in the same year."