Doug Williams Remembers Historic First NFL Game Between Black Quarterbacks

On his birthday, Williams shares his thoughts on that historic day in Soldier Field.

HOUSTON — Today is the 69th birthday of Douglas "Doug" Lee Williams, also known as 'The Bayou Bullet.' Super Bowl XXII MVP has been a trailblazer for black and minority football players in the NFL and from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The NFL and HBCU legend is hard at work, even on his birthday. He is with the Commanders, preparing for their first preseason game against the New York Jets on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Louis Moore authored a book called "The Great Black Hope," which features former NFL quarterbacks Doug Williams and Vince Evans.

"When Doug Williams and Vince Evans marched onto Soldier Field on Sept. 29, 1979, they represented so much more than themselves," Moore explained. "Historians will remember Sunday's game for a reason other than who wins and loses, " one reporter predicted. When two black men start, and not much of a fuss is raised about it, the National Football League will show it is, by one yardstick, in better shape than ever before." Moore theorized, "The game measures as one of the most monumental contests in NFL history. It was a promissory note from professional football that one day things would change in the game and in society."

It was history.

Doug Williams reflected on the moment, "It was a first in the National Football League, and that never happened before. So it was history, not knowing that the league would be like it is today. All we had to deal with was what it was at that particular time and what it had been. But to play that game in 1979 and here in 2024, what a change. Forty-five years later, it's unbelievable. It had to be something out of the ordinary to make that happen. I'm sure everybody looked at it as something that never happened. And, probably surprised by it happened, but at the same time, it was history."

Doug Williams and the Tampa Bay Bucs defeated Vince Evans and the Chicago Bears 17-13, bringing their season record to 5-0. Williams connected on 14 of 31 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The Bears signal-caller Evans completed 12 of 23 throws for a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

Doug Williams' Significant Achievements, Honors, and Accolades

  1. First Black QB drafted in the 1st Round of the Modern Day NFL Draft
  2. Super Bowl XXII Champion and MVP
  3. 2x HBCU National Championship Head Coach (Grambling State)
  4. Co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame
  5. Co-founder of the HBCU Legacy Bowl
  6. NFL Executive (Tampa Bay, Washington Commanders)
  7. Sports Hall of Fame (Black College Football, Louisiana Sports, and Washington D.C. Sports)
  8. Ring of Honor (Tampa Bay, Washington)
  9. Undefeated in four Bayou Classic starts

Williams is enjoying his new role as a special advisor. He said, "It's great because I'm right in the middle of football." With a new ownership group, hopes are high for The Bayou Bullet and the Commanders as Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels takes over under center in Washington.

