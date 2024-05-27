Former NFL All-Pro And Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver Headlines The SIAC Hall Of Fame Inductees
ATLANTA - The SIAC will honor seven individuals for their notable contributions to its member institutions during the 2024 SIAC Hall of Fame Induction on July 10 at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
"It's with great enthusiasm that we welcome the 2024 SIAC Hall of Fame Class," said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman, Ed.D. "These individuals have distinguished themselves and left an indelible legacy of achievement in our conference."
Willie Washington | Administrator | Benedict College
Willie Washington has led Benedict College athletics for 36 years, including 10 years in the dual role of head men's basketball coach and athletic director. Washington coached the team to four NAIA national tournament appearances and multiple undefeated seasons as the head men's basketball coach.
As athletic director, he expanded the institution's athletics programs from eight sponsored sports to 14. Most notably, under his leadership Benedict athletics has experienced continued success winning the most men's and women's SIAC Commissioners Cup titles to date.
Dr. Kimberly Dugger | Women's Basketball | Fort Valley State University
Dr. Kimberly Dugger lettered in women's basketball at Fort Valley State University 1986 to 1989 helping the team to a 73-37 record over four seasons. Dugger averaged a double-double in every season, ending her career with 2,068 points and 1,448 rebounds. She averaged 21.2 points per game her senior year and led NCAA DII in rebounding at 15.1 rebounds per game.
Harold "Bobo" Hubbard | Men's Basketball | Savannah State University
Harold "Bobo" Hubbard dominated the hardwood at Savannah State University in the late seventies, becoming one of the top scorers and rebounders in Savannah State Men's Basketball history, earning All-Conference, All-American and conference MVP selections.
In 1980, the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Hubbard in the fourth round. Shortly after, he accepted a position with the Washington Generals before signing with the Harlem Globetrotters in 1981. He toured with the team until 1991.
Jacoby Jones | Football | Lane College
Jacoby Jones was a pivotal part of the Lane College football team from 2003 to 2006, where he was named offensive player of the year, specials team player of the year and all-conference. Jones was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft where he played for five seasons.
During his remarkable 2011-12 season with the Ravens, Jones recorded a 70-yard game-tying touchdown catch in the AFC Divisional playoff game, keeping the team's Super Bowl campaign alive. A few weeks later, he recorded the longest play in Super Bowl history with a 108-yard kickoff return in Super Bowl XLVII victory. That season, the receiver received his first NFL Pro Bowl selection.
Jones spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2018, he returned to his alma mater to coach wide receivers for two seasons.
William King, Jr. | Men's Tennis | Tuskegee University
William King, Jr. was a men's tennis standout for Tuskegee University from 1968 to 1971 and 1974. The versatile athlete also fostered his passion for music as a founding member of The Commodores while balancing his collegiate tennis career. As the bands' popularity grew, King took a break from his studies and tennis to pursue music endeavors with his band before returning to the courts in 1974 to claim the SIAC singles title for the Golden Tigers.
King received all-conference selections for his tennis performance, and he experienced continued musical success with a Grammy award and numerous nominations.
Mabel Sanders | Women's Basketball | Savannah State University
Mabel Sanders lettered in women's basketball at Savannah State University from 1988 to 1992. Sanders led the nation in rebounding with 14.5 rebounds per game in 1991, and she maintained dominance, leading the nation with 14.7 rebounds per game her senior year.
She was a three-time all-conference selection, 1991 Black College Sports Information Directors All-America selection and 1992 SIAC Player of the Year. Her phenomenal performance stands more than 30 years later as she holds 10th place in the NCAA DII record books for most career rebounds with 1,405 boards. Savannah State inducted Sanders into its Hall of Fame in 2010.
Frank Walker | Football | Tuskegee University
Frank Walker was a defensive standout for Tuskegee University football in the early 2000s before being drafted by the New York Giants in the sixth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He contributed to the Golden Tigers winning three consecutive SIAC football championships from 2000 to 2002, and he was honored with a jersey retirement in 2013.
Walker signed contracts with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Dallas Cowboys competing in 113 NFL games from 2003 to 2011 during his professional career.
The SIAC Hall of Fame was established to preserve the esteemed history of the conference and celebrate the accomplishments of former student-athletes, coaches, administrators and contributors. Since its inception in 1992, the SIAC Hall of Fame has inducted 161 distinguished honorees.