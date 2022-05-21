Skip to main content

HBCU Legend Calvin Magee Dies at 59

Former Southern Jaguar, NFL player, and NCAA assistant coach passes at the age of 59.

Calvin Magee was a star tight end at Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans before heading northwest on I-10 to play at Southern University for four years. 

Calvin Magee at Southern University

The Jaguars' tight end emerged as an offensive threat and earned first-team All-American honors in 1983 and 1984. Magee received All-SWAC honors in '81, '83, and '84.

Calvin Magee

Magee was undrafted in the 1985 NFL Draft but landed a spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster, where he played for four seasons.  He played in 56 games and caught 114 passes for 1,379 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four kickoff returns.  His best season was in 1986 when he has 45 receptions for 564 yards, and scored five touchdowns.

He ended his NFL career in 1989 and became a high school coach in the Tampa area. Magee joined the University of South Florida in 1996 and later joined Rich Rodriquez's coaching staff at West Virginia University in 2001. The offensive-minded assistant coach was a perfect complement for Rodriguez and received a promotion to offensive coordinator. In 2007, WVU went 11-2, and Magee won the AFFA's Assistant Coach of the Year. He was also a Broyles Award finalist as college football's top assistant.

Calvin Magee

Calvin Magee
Calvin Magee

As the coordinator, Magee helped set up Rodriguez's well-known spread offense. Magee journeyed to Michigan, Arizona, the University of New Mexico, Ole Miss, Duke, and Jacksonville State.

Rodriguez recently hired his friend and longtime assistant as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State.

Calvin Magee

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee," Rodriguez said. "Calvin was a great husband, great father, and grandfather, great coach, great friend, and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family - wife Rose, daughters Jade and Jasmine, son Bryson, his grandchildren, and all his friends and relatives. Our world is less, but heaven got better. I miss him dearly already. I love you my brother."

Coach Calvin Magee's coaching career spanned over 25 years in the NCAA. Southern University inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2000. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida in 1990.

Magee, 59, suffered a severe heart attack and died on May 20. He leaves behind his wife, Rosie, his two daughters, Jade and Jasmine, one son, Bryson, two grandsons, and a granddaughter. 

