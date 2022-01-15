Jerry Rice Partners with Lay's Golden Grounds for the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI

NFL fans remember legendary players for their heroics during playoff games and Super Bowls. Jerry Rice told me that he "drew inspirations of those fans" while playing for 20 seasons in the league. Today, Rice is partnering with America's favorite potato chip brand in a winning combination to bring fans Lay's® Golden Grounds™.

Jerry Rice; Lay's Golden Grounds

Lay's Golden Grounds chips are the same classic Lay's taste that fans have loved for more than 75 years, but this time made with a special salute to their favorite teams. Lay's created the limited-edition line of Lay's Golden Grounds chips by pulling soil directly from NFL stadiums and fields across the country. Under the careful watch of Frito-Lay farmers, they mixed the soil into separate parts of the potato field to make chips infused with the grounds and the glory of each NFL team. The limited-edition bags also feature keepsake packaging decked out with the colors and logos of 29 beloved NFL teams.

JERRY RICE ON THE 'GOAT OF CHIPS'

A three Super Bowl champion who has earned a Super Bowl MVP and is considered the GOAT of wide receivers, Rice isn't a stranger to teaming with a winner. That's why this connection with the Lay's® Golden Grounds™ is a special one. "I have partnered up with Lay's, and we're showcasing the passionate and loyal fans and just bringing them back to the stadium with Lay's® Golden Grounds™."

The legend continued, "and when you think about this, because the farmers they went into these stadiums, and also these fields, they pick from the sacred soil and they grew potatoes. And they created what I call the GOAT of all Chips."

Lay's Golden Grounds

"Lay's is all about bringing joy to our fans, and we know there's nothing that brings a smile to football fans' faces more than cheering for their favorite team at their home field," said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "The limited-edition chips are our way of celebrating fans who stand by their teams through victory, defeat, and everything in between. I can't think of a better way to kick off our journey back to America's biggest stage with Lay's return to Super Bowl, where we'll look to spread even more joy with delicious game-day snacks and an incredible new commercial."

"You can go to Lay's Twitter, Lays.com/goldengrounds. You can see a little glimpse and videos of me talking about Golden Grounds. They're going back to the big game for the first time in 17 years. So it's a great partnership. I'm excited about it, and it should be a lot of fun," expressed Rice.

How Fans Can Score

Between January 11 and January 25, fans will have the chance to win a bag of these limited-edition chips for themselves. To enter, simply follow Lay's Twitter (@LAYS) and look out for special Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets. From there, fans can respond to the tweets showing love for their favorite NFL team (pictures encouraged!) and must use #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweepstakes, and the official NFL hashtag of their favorite team.*

As Super Bowl LVI inches closer, fans can stay tuned for more exciting news from Frito-Lay. In addition to an in-game spot from Lay's, Frito-Lay recently announced a Flamin' Hot® spot that will include both the Doritos® and Cheetos® brands, as well as other friends who embody the Flamin' Hot spirit.

To learn more about the making of Lay's newest golden lineup and check out a short film starring Rice, fans can head over to www.lays.com/goldengrounds. For more exciting updates, follow Lay's on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Lay's

Lay's is one of the brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay. Learn more about Lay's by visiting www.facebook.com/lays or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/lays. You can also follow Lay's on Instagram by visiting http://instagram.com/lays.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio consists of many enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.