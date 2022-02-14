The Rams' Final Drive to Win Super Bowl LVI

The 15-play final drive of the Los Angeles Rams became the Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp Connection. The Bengals' zone defense allowed the Rams to exploit open areas, and Kupp went to work.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The drive started at the Rams 21 yard-line with 6:13 remaining in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford tossed strikes to Hopkins, Kupp, and Akers to get within the 10-yard line.

The Bengals appeared to stop the Rams on a 3rd down play. However, Cincy linebacker Logan Wilson was flagged for a holding call on Rams running back Cam Ackers. On the next play, Stafford threw on what was the go-ahead touchdown to Kupp, but they would re-play the down.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Yet, both teams would have penalties to offset one another. Next, cornerback Eli Apple committed a pass interference infraction on Kupp. Then with 1:25 left, Matthew Stafford hit Kupp with a game-leading touchdown pass over Eli Apple.

Los Angeles would lead 23-20. Would the 1:25 remaining be enough for the unflappable Joe Burrow?

Burrow and the Bengals would have two timeouts and 75 yards ahead to either tie or win the Super Bowl. Chase outmaneuvered Jalen Ramsey for a 17-yard reception. Boyd caught the football to the 49-yard line. Then Burrow missed finding Chase to the right. On a 3rd-and-1, Perrine was stopped one yard short of a first down.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams' best defensive player, Aaron Donald, collapsed the pocket and twisted Burrow around as he tossed an errant pass with 39 seconds on the clock.

In a close contest, the Los Angeles Rams would win Super Bowl LVI 23-20. Aaron Donald had two sacks, three pressures, and one quarterback hit.

The Cincinnati defensive backs held up well for most of the game. Unfortunately in the end, it was the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year to prove why he's a great wide receiver - he was the MVP.

Castoffs and mid-season traded players Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr, Eric Weddle, and Vonn Miller were why the Rams would gut out a win at home in SoFi Stadium. The 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, at the tender age of 40, would join his Los Angeles Rams teammates and be called Super Bowl Champions.

Matthew Stafford was 26/40 for 283 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp caught 8 passes for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns. Odell Beckham Jr. left in the second quarter with a knee injury had 2 receptions for 52 yards and 1 touchdown.