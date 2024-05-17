HBCU Legends

Shannon Sharpe's Podcasts Are Winning Awards And He Gains 'Legitimacy' From Record-Breaking Katt Williams Interview

Shannon Sharpe evolved from a celebrated HBCU and NFL star into a skilled sports analyst and talk show host, becoming a media powerhouse today.

HOUSTON - Shannon Sharpe is having a fantastic year since his departure from Undisputed with Skip Bayless. The HBCU legend from Savannah State has disrupted the podcast world. His point of view is fresh at times and there's some controversy, but it's working. Usually, Sharpe, Chad Johnson or Gilbert Arenas deliver an unorthodox approach to covering sports and real-life topics on the Nightcap, while Shannon flies solo on Club Shay Shay.

SHANNON SHARPE SETTING RECORDS, WINNING AWARDS

Shannon Sharpe's shows have received overwhelming recognition, earning several podcasting awards voted on by fans. Last week, Unc and Ocho won the prestigious Webby Award for the Best Sports Podcast. The honor was so significant that there's a photo of Johnson holding the trophy as he slept, a testament to the appeal of their work.

Club Shay Shay set a YouTube record when Katt Williams' guest appearance became the most-watched interview in the channel's history, with over 69 million views. That one-on-one with the legendary comedian earned Sharpe a cool $6 million check and counting.

The former HBCU and NFL football star is keenly aware of the interview's impact on Club Shay Shay and his career. "What television did for sports, Katt Williams did for Club Shay Shay," he told Johnson and Arenas. "Prior to television, you could hear, you could listen - he paused - but you couldn't see....it gave it legitimacy."

SHANNON SHARPE'S CAREER SKYROCKETED AFTER UNDISPUTED

On August 23, 2023, Sharpe entered a partnership to place Club Shay Shay on The Volume's podcast platform. Colin Cowherd runs The Volume and was extremely pleased to bring Sharpe to the growing network. Unlike his days with FS1 and Undisputed, Sharpe has more control and freedom over his content, guests, social media, and production.

Shannon is rapidly gaining millions of fans, followers, critics, and haters. Despite the naysayers, he's earning millions more than he did with CBS Sports and Fox Sports. That's not bad for a poor Glenville, Georgia, boy who grew up using an outhouse.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SHANNON SHARPE?

The Pro Football and Black College Football Hall of Famer has gained his voice and is charting new directions for sports figures who are beginning to dominate the podcast world. This past week, Bleacher Report signed a deal with Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons to become the president of B/R Gridiron. Thus, Parsons is now the first athlete to head a media company.

Love him, like him, or hate him, Shannon Sharpe will continue to cut through the muck of status quo media. We may not be waiting long to learn of his next broadcasting venture.

Well, we shall see.

