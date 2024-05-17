Shannon Sharpe's Podcasts Are Winning Awards And He Gains 'Legitimacy' From Record-Breaking Katt Williams Interview

Words can not adequately express the appreciation. 4 the love and support you given me and the tm 2 make this moment possible. A very special thanks 2 @KattWilliams 4 choosing @ClubShayShay 2 share your story. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/JYmT7sWZDe