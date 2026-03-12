3 Iowa State Basketball Players To Watch Against Texas Tech

After a record-breaking 49-point domination in their second-round matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Iowa State Cyclones are rolling into their second game in two days.

It’s going to be the Big 12 quarterfinal game. And, it’s going to be a tough one, as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

These two teams matched up under two weeks ago, where Texas Tech handed Iowa State one of their more disappointing losses of the year, losing their only game at Hilton Coliseum this season. But the Cyclones are ready to pounce back in the conference tournament.

Here are three Cyclones to watch for in this afternoon’s pivotal Big 12 quarterfinal game.

Joshua Jefferson

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) protects the ball during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

This one is pretty obvious. Joshua Jefferson has been the leader of the Cyclones all season and does essentially everything on the court, both offensively and defensively.

In the first meeting, Jefferson finished with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals, an unreal stat line overall.

Pair that with the fact that Jefferson has been great over the past two games, and you have a perfect opportunity for the senior to be the key for Iowa State’s potential win over Texas Tech.

Milan Momcilovic

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots the ball during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Milan Momcilovic is coming off a strong game against Texas Tech, knocking down four 3-pointers. He looked incredible all afternoon, and could be able to continue that into the next round.

In the first meeting, Momcilovic hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points, doing everything he could to keep the hungry Cyclones in that game. If things get rough in the first half against Texas Tech, Momcilovic is going to have to be their savior, like he has been able to do all season.

Blake Buchanan

Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) dunks the ball around Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Luke Bamgboye (9) during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blake Buchanan is coming off his best game in a Cyclone uniform all season. He put up 17 points and five rebounds in the win, the anchor defensively as well as the momentum swinger offensively.

Coming off of his best game of the year, expect Buchanan to stay hot in such a quick turnaround and continue to dominate. It helps that Texas Tech will be without its star, JT Toppin, who, due to a season-ending injury, has not played recently.

Buchanan played well in their first meeting against the Red Raiders, and should continue with Texas Tech’s glaring hole in the middle that Buchanan should be able to conquer.