3 Iowa State Basketball Standouts in Crushing Arizona Defeat

The Iowa State Cyclones had a phenomenal start to the Big 12 tournament, where they dominated both the Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

But despite the success, they would have to take on one of, if not the best, teams in the country, the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona had taken down Iowa State 73-57 in their first meeting, and Iowa State did almost everything to ensure it didn’t happen again. Unfortunately, a Jaden Bradley buzzer-beater ended the Cyclones’ hopes at a Big 12 tournament championship.

Here are three standouts from the game.

Milan Momcilovic

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts at the end of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In the first meeting, Milan Momcilovic had one of the worst games of the year, both on and off the ball. Before the game, it was mentioned that the only way Iowa State could win is if their sharpshooting junior is created for, and is able to create for others.

He was able to do both. Momcilovic finished with 28 points and eight 3-pointers made. But more importantly, he created for others, allowing the rest of the team to flourish as well.

In crunch time when the Cyclones needed a bucket, Iowa State went straight to Momcilovic, who hit almost every single one. What a great game from an outstanding player.

Killyan Toure

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) drives to the basket around Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In conference play, Killyan Toure has really struggled to get into his groove offensively. But in the conference tournament, he has looked like the same player as he did in non-conference play.

Toure had 12 points, hit two big 3-pointers in important moments, and overall was a key defender, preventing Bradley from dominating.

He jumped on the ground, was great on the ball, and even bounced back despite getting hurt in the second half. Toure was back on the floor and ready to play in no time.

While the buzzer-beater was scored on him, Toure did a great job defending the play. The reality is, good offense beats good defense.

Joshua Jefferson

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) rebounds during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

All season, Joshua Jefferson has shone in all aspects of the game. The semifinal matchup was a perfect representation of that.

The senior forward was a three-level scorer offensively, got steals, and was overall aggressive on both ends. He finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and three steals, with the majority of his dominance coming early in the game.

Jefferson set the tone and continued it all game. The biggest difference from the first meeting to the second meeting between these teams was the fact that the Iowa State star looked like an entirely different player.