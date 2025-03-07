Addy Brown drops 41 as Iowa State women advance
Addy Brown scored 41 points and the Iowa State women got by a pesky Arizona State squad Thursday night in the Big 12 Conference Tournament, 96-88.
The Cyclones (22-10) advance to face No. 17 Baylor in Friday’s quarterfinal. The Bears received a bye through to that round and earned a 15-point win over Iowa State earlier in the year.
Brown’s point total was the third-most in tournament play, as she spearheaded a key fourth-quarter run with five straight. That put the Cyclones up by 19 before the Sun Devils (10-22) fought back, cutting it down to eight.
Six straight free throws by Iowa State sealed the win.
Brown had 13 of her 24 first half points in the opening 10 minutes, as Sydney Harris added 11 in the frame, helping the Cyclones to an early 28-17 advantage.
Audi Crooks added 20 points, sinking 10 of 13 free throws, with seven rebounds before fouling out. Ryan just missed a double-double, finishing with 12 points and nine assists.
As a team, Iowa State was 33-for-40 from the free throw line compared to just 12 of 18 by Arizona State. The counter, the Sun Devils sank 12 triples and shot 53 percent from the field.