Ames, Iowa State to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Feb. 8
The Cyclones welcome in ESPN for Big 12 matchup vs. TCU
For the first time since 2015, ESPN’s “College GameDay” will visit the campus of Iowa State University in Ames.
The Cyclones will welcome Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and Andraya Carter for a Big 12 Conference showdown with TCU. The last time the crew visited was in 2015 when Iowa State topped Kansas, 86-81.
Back in 2021, the football version of the show made a stop in Ames for the Iowa State-Iowa rivalry game.
The Cyclones were topped by Kansas State at home on Saturday.
Iowa State vs. TCU will tip at 11 a.m. CT immediately following GameDay.
