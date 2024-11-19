AP Poll Top 25: Iowa State moves back into Top 5 ahead of return to the court
The Iowa State basketball team moved back up to fifth in the latest AP Poll, climbing two spots just hours ahead of returning to the court.
The Cyclones host IU Indianapolis Monday night from Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Iowa State (2-0) has scored easy wins over Mississippi Valley State and Kansas City to start the season, posting 83 and 82 points in the two games while allowing an average of 50 per night. Two different players have led them in scoring, with Keshon Gilbert dropping 17 in the opener and Curtis Jones going for 20 the last time out.
This is the final tune-up contest for the Cyclones before hitting the road. Iowa State takes on No. 4 Auburn on Monday, Nov. 25 and plays Marquette on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Kansas remained atop the latest poll, receiving 49 first-place votes. Two-time defending champion Connecticut is second followed by Gonzaga and the Tigers. UConn, Gonzaga and Auburn all received first-place votes.
Houston is ranked seventh from the Big 12 while Baylor is No. 13, Arizona is 17th and Cincinnati is 18th. Texas Tech is the first team out with BYU, UCF, Kansas State and Arizona State all receiving votes.
Here is the latest college basketball AP Poll Top 25 for Week 3 of the 2024-25 season:
Week 3 AP Poll Top 25
(Nov. 11, 2024)
1. Kansas (49)
2. Connecticut (7)
3. Gonzaga (2)
4. Auburn (3)
5. Iowa State
6. Purdue
7. Houston
8. Alabama
9. Kentucky
10. North Carolina
11. Tennessee
12. Duke
13. Baylor
14. Creighton
15. Marquette
16. Indiana
17. Arizona
18. Cincinnati
19. Wisconsin
20. Arkansas
21. Florida
22. St. John’s
23. Texas A&M
24. Rutgers
25. Illinois
Dropped from rankings: 21. Ohio State; 25. Ole Miss.
Other receiving votes: Texas Tech 109; Ole Miss 103; Xavier 89; BYU 27; UCF 21; VCU 17; Texas 17; Michigan State 16; Mississippi State 15; Ohio State 13; Miami 10; Pittsburgh 9; Oregon 7; Memphis 6; Providence 4; Penn State 4; Kansas State 3; Utah State 3; Furman 2; Clemson 2; Arizona State 2; Hofstra 1; Michigan 1; Maryland 1.