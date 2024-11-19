Iowa State Cyclones

AP Poll Top 25: Iowa State moves back into Top 5 ahead of return to the court

Cyclones are now fifth in nation and one of three Big 12 teams in Top 10

Dana Becker

Iowa State's Curtis Jones has his team back in the AP Top 5 following another win last week.
The Iowa State basketball team moved back up to fifth in the latest AP Poll, climbing two spots just hours ahead of returning to the court.

The Cyclones host IU Indianapolis Monday night from Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Iowa State (2-0) has scored easy wins over Mississippi Valley State and Kansas City to start the season, posting 83 and 82 points in the two games while allowing an average of 50 per night. Two different players have led them in scoring, with Keshon Gilbert dropping 17 in the opener and Curtis Jones going for 20 the last time out.

This is the final tune-up contest for the Cyclones before hitting the road. Iowa State takes on No. 4 Auburn on Monday, Nov. 25 and plays Marquette on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Kansas remained atop the latest poll, receiving 49 first-place votes. Two-time defending champion Connecticut is second followed by Gonzaga and the Tigers. UConn, Gonzaga and Auburn all received first-place votes. 

Houston is ranked seventh from the Big 12 while Baylor is No. 13, Arizona is 17th and Cincinnati is 18th. Texas Tech is the first team out with BYU, UCF, Kansas State and Arizona State all receiving votes. 

Here is the latest college basketball AP Poll Top 25 for Week 3 of the 2024-25 season:

Week 3 AP Poll Top 25

(Nov. 11, 2024)

1. Kansas (49)

2. Connecticut (7)

3. Gonzaga (2)

4. Auburn (3)

5. Iowa State

6. Purdue

7. Houston

8. Alabama

9. Kentucky

10. North Carolina

11. Tennessee

12. Duke

13. Baylor

14. Creighton

15. Marquette

16. Indiana

17. Arizona

18. Cincinnati

19. Wisconsin

20. Arkansas

21. Florida

22. St. John’s

23. Texas A&M

24. Rutgers

25. Illinois

Dropped from rankings: 21. Ohio State; 25. Ole Miss.

Other receiving votes: Texas Tech 109; Ole Miss 103; Xavier 89; BYU 27; UCF 21; VCU 17; Texas 17; Michigan State 16; Mississippi State 15; Ohio State 13; Miami 10; Pittsburgh 9; Oregon 7; Memphis 6; Providence 4; Penn State 4; Kansas State 3; Utah State 3; Furman 2; Clemson 2; Arizona State 2; Hofstra 1; Michigan 1; Maryland 1.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

